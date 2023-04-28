COVID-19 reports go monthly for summer: CRISP





The Ministry of Health said the change is because respiratory viruses decrease in “prevalence” during the warm season. Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES FILES Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this site. Article content The reporting frequency of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan is changing once again, effective immediately, the Ministry of Health said Thursday in its latest report. Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Regina Leader-Post ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Regina Leader-Post ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favorite authors. Article content The Community Respiratory Disease Surveillance Program (CRISP), a report compiled by the ministry that provides the only data on COVID-19 from the province, will be moved from every two weeks to every month, starting in May. Regina Leader Post Headline News Sign up to receive daily news from the Regina Leader-Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of the Regina Leader Post Headline News will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem with registration. Please try again Article content According to the province in Thursday’s CRISP report, the change will be in effect throughout the summer as the prevalence of respiratory viruses declines in the warmer month(s). The next CRISP report is scheduled to be submitted on May 25. Bi-weekly reporting will resume in the fall. According to the last date shared Thursday, the province saw 399 new COVID-19 cases recorded during the April 9-22 reporting period, a slight decrease from the 413 cases reported in the first two weeks of April. More than 60 percent of cases continue to be recorded in patients 65 years and older. Article content Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Four new deaths related to COVID-19 occurred in this period, all individuals over the age of 60. An update to earlier data showed five more deaths added to the previous reporting periods of March 26 and April 8, initially reported in 10 new deaths, for a total of 15 deaths. Saskatchewan has reached a total of 1,960 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nine more deaths have been added to that total since the previous report, including the five deaths noted to have occurred in the previous two weeks. The ministry did not identify when the other four deaths may have occurred. Hospital admissions decreased, with 138 new patients admitted related to COVID-19, while intensive care unit admissions increased by 16 in the past two weeks. Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Influenza and RSV hospital discharges remain low, with two and nine new admissions, respectively. Approximately 5.6 per cent of staffed inpatient beds in Saskatchewan were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Saturday. Unions, the health professor says that ending the mandate of masks in SHA facilities is premature Merriman says that Dr. Shahab led the way in removing the mask mandate for SHA Test positivity for COVID-19 rose to 10.5 percent over the past two weeks, up from the 8.2 percent reported at the end of the previous period, but on par with the start of the month. This rate is double that of February and the beginning. March, which averaged about five percent. The prevalence of the XBB.1.5 subvariant, publicly considered the Kraken variant, and its sublines continued to rise, rising to 77 percent of detected variants. Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Absenteeism data shows that rhinovirus continues to be the most common virus detected among school populations, following a three-week trend. State-of-the-art wastewater analysis Measuring the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in fecal matter shows low indicator levels in the North Battleford, Lloydminster and Prince Albert regions, with Saskatoon described as moderate. In contrast, viral RNA loads in Regina remained stable, but high, from the most recent reporting period through April 15. The North Battlefords concentration decreased from the previous report, but Saskatoon and Prince Albert increased. Vaccination rates saw little or no movement from two weeks ago. Vaccination against COVID-19 among residents over the age of five is still less than half, with 46 percent of the population up-to-date with vaccination and at least one booster dose. Advertisement 6 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Only 27 percent of people are vaccinated against the flu, which is noted to be nine percent lower compared to the same time last year. [email protected] News seems to be flying faster at us all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, the Regina Leader-Post has created oneHeadlines of the afternoonnewsletter that can be delivered daily to your inbox to help ensure you are up to date with the day’s most important news.Click here to subscribe. For more health news and content about diseases, conditions, wellness, healthy living, drugs, treatments and more, head to Health.ca a member of the Postmedia Network. Share this article on your social network Advertisement 1 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leaderpost.com/health/covid-19-reports-moving-to-monthly-for-summer-crisp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos