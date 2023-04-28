Sandwell voters were reminded to take photo ID to polling stations on May 4

Sandwell residents planning to cast their vote at a polling station in next week’s local elections (Thursday 4 May) are reminded to check they have readily accepted photo ID.

Forms of photo ID that will be accepted at the polling station include:

• a passport

• a photo driving license (including a provisional licence)

• Bus card of an elderly or disabled person

• an identity card with the PASS hologram

• a blue badge

• a biometric immigration document and some other form of official identity

• a Voter’s Authority Certificate for those who applied for one

If you are using an ID bus pass, please check carefully whether it will be accepted by visiting the Electoral Commission website or the Sandwell Council website. A youth bus pass is not considered accepted with a photo ID.

Expired photo ID – such as an expired passport – will be accepted as long as the photo still looks like you.

The full list of accepted photo identification documents is available at the Electoral Commission Web page.

Anyone without an accepted photo ID or election authority certificate will not be issued a ballot and will not be able to vote. Voters who do not bring their ID are welcome to return later with photo ID to vote. Anyone wishing to check their identity privately can do so behind a privacy screen and all polling stations will have at least one female staff member.

There are 24 seats up for election in Sandwell on Thursday 4 May and polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.

Sandwell Council’s Returning Officer, Shokat Lal, said: “This is a new national requirement, so everyone intending to vote at a polling station in the May 4 election should check now that they have an accepted form of photographic identification.

“Please check in advance that you have your photo ID and know where it is so that you are ready to take it with you to vote.”

Full details of this year’s elections are available on the council’s website.

For further assistance call the Voter ID helpline on 0121 569 6999 or call the election team on 0121 569 3244.