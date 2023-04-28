Washington’s US-South Korea statement faces criticism in SeoulExBulletin

International
SEOUL, South Korea The US and South Korean governments have both welcomed “Washington Declaration” by the presidents of the two countries as measures that will strengthen a returning alliance 70 this year.
But Wednesday’s statement was met with mixed reviews in Seoul. Some, particularly in the ruling party, are favorable and suggest the deal will ease anxieties about the threat the South faces from North Korea’s ever-growing nuclear arsenal. But there has also been a flood of criticism that the deal resulted in Seoul giving more than it got and could make South Korea’s neighborhood a more dangerous place.
President Biden promised this week that any North Korean nuclear attack against the US or its allies “will result in the end of any regime” that launches it. Biden’s remarks were apparently intended to rein in North Korea, but some in Seoul did not find the promise of US nuclear retaliation very comforting.
“Isn’t it all over for the Korean Peninsula the moment North Korea launches a nuclear attack? opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Youn Kun-young asked in an interview with Korean radio broadcaster CBS. “Nobody on this little peninsula will be spared,” he said. “What good will it do to fight back?”
A feature of the statement is the promise to establish a consultation BODY intended to give Seoul more say in how allies deter North Korea.
The people of South Korea will “feel that they are sharing nuclear weapons with the United States.” excited South Korea’s deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo.
But Edgard Kagan, the US National Security Council’s senior director for East Asia and Oceania, denied that this was a form of de facto “nuclear separation” of the US type and niton members have.
Sending submarines can be a risky security gesture
A key military aspect of the statement is the US promise to send a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea for a visit on an undisclosed date to deter North Korea and demonstrate Washington’s determination to protect its ally. But experts see this as a symbolic gesture that comes with risks.
“We can hit North Korea thousands of miles away, so to show up in port in South Korea is to make our presence known,” he says. David Silbey, an expert on military history and defense policy at Cornell University.
The problem with that, he says, is that “missile submarines are meant to hide in deep water; putting them in the relatively shallow Sea of Japan” or the East Sea, as South Korea calls it, “makes them much more easy to see and this will make the US nervous”.
It’s also likely to make Beijing nervous, but a senior Biden administration official told reporters this week: “We’re informing the Chinese in advance and laying out very clearly our rationale for why we’re taking these steps.”
Is the deal tougher on Seoul than Pyongyang?
Much of the criticism centers on the fact that the statement emphasizes South Korea’s commitment to adhere to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Jun suggested in January that South Korea may have to acquire its own nuclear weapons. Some observers in the US and South Korea see this as Seoul’s sovereign choice. But the language of the statement seems intended to quash any such aspirations.
One thing that seems particularly bad about Yoon is that some of the harshest criticism comes from conservatives, who would normally be expected to jump to his defense. An editorial in the conservatory Chosun Ilbofor example, called the Washington Declaration a group “handcuffs” in the South.
“Wednesday’s statement appeared to put more emphasis on American concerns that South Korea could develop its own nuclear weapons than on the North Korean nuclear threat that drives such aspirations,” the statement said. “At the end of the day, South Korea must be in a position to defend itself.”
Profitable agreement or protectionism?
Yoon and Biden also touted progress on the US-South Korea economic alliance. In particular, Biden said that South Korean companies have invested more than $100 billion in new projects during his administration, creating over 40,000 new jobs, including in high-tech industries such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.
But many South Korean business leaders are upset with what they see as protectionist policies from demands to disclose sensitive business information to pressure to build factories in the US and limit business with China.
Hong Hyun-ika senior researcher at the Sejong Institute, a think tank outside Seoul, suggested in an interview with Korean public broadcaster KBS that the US’s self-serving behavior on economic matters has troubling implications for the alliance as a whole, including US security guarantees.
“If you look at the issue of semiconductors, batteries or EVs,” he commented, “would the US really sacrifice its own interests to protect South Korea?”
NPR’s Se Eun Gong contributed to this report in Seoul.
