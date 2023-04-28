The American teacher escapes from Sudan with the help of France, while the US remains silent during the evacuations





CNN

By the time news of a possible evacuation arrived, Deana Welker was already tired and scared from days of moving around the Sudanese capital Khartoum in search of safe haven as gun battles erupted across the city.

The American teacher had left her home shortly after fierce fighting broke out between two factions fighting for power in the country, and was at her second hotel when she and the other teachers awoke in the dark of the night.

(Our school administration) said, ‘Get dressed, pack your bags and wait, because we heard the embassy staff was being evacuated by helicopter,’ she told CNN. And we thought they would take us.

They waited until the early hours of the morning before receiving an email from the US State Department. The message was, Oh yay, US embassy staff has been evacuated. Private citizens shouldn’t expect help, Welker said.

US President Joe Biden announced last Saturday that the military had pulled US government personnel out of Khartoum, the evacuation following a week of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the Rapid Support Force, or RSF, which has left hundreds dead and thousands. wounded.

However, the US State Department has advised that US citizens in Sudan should not expect a coordinated evacuation from the US government at this time due to the security situation and the closure of the airport in Khartoum.

It is imperative that American citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances, State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at a news conference last Friday.

Many American citizens have expressed anger and disbelief that they have been left to fend for themselves, many, like Welker, having to rely on evacuation operations from other countries to get out of the country.

Welker finally returned home to North Carolina on Wednesday, but she knows she’s one of the lucky ones.

I’m out, I’m sure, but so many people I care about and have worked (I haven’t), she said. I just worry because now the internet keeps going out so it’s hard to get information and find out who is where and who is safe.

Welker, who worked at an international school in Khartoum, awoke on April 15 to gunfire and explosions outside as fighting broke out between rival groups.

She and many other teachers live on a main road leading to the airport, one of the main sites of the conflict, meaning there was only gunfire and artillery right in front of our building, she said.

She spent the entire first day on the floor of her dining room, the only room in her house without a window.

“I spent the whole day just hearing gunshots and hoping they wouldn’t come off the walls and windows,” Welker recalled.

Heavy clashes kept her awake for the next two nights before things escalated on April 16, with some RSF fighters entering her building, she said. They held the building’s guards at gunpoint and left only after being offered water and food, she said.

The event shocked the residents; Welker and her fellow teachers decided to flee that night, grabbing a single bag of supplies and heading to a nearby hotel often used by US embassy staff.

They stayed there for the next two nights, but didn’t feel much safer with the constant noise of artillery nearby. Even when the two factions agreed to ceasefires, they were repeatedly broken and the fighting never stopped, she said.

Another problem soon emerged. With the entire city sheltered inside, gunfire in the streets, buildings shelled and hospitals attacked, everyone was running out of supplies.

The hotel staff called us and said, Look, we’re running out of everything and we’re not going to be able to get water or food, and you all have to find somewhere else to go, Welker said.

So the teachers, under the direction of the school administration, found a larger hotel down the road further from the fighting. Welker recalls taking a winding route there by car, trying to avoid checkpoints and passing destroyed houses along the way.

They had been there for two nights when they got the call at 3 a.m. and were waiting for an evacuation that never came for them. That was pretty exploitative, to say the least, she said.



Anxiety and uncertainty set in, with no one sure what would come next, but the good news came a few hours later. The French Embassy in Sudan was carrying out a special evacuation for French nationals and foreigners of other nationalities were welcome.

Welker and the other American teachers piled into several cars with their bags, driving back through the war-torn streets until they reached the French Embassy. They boarded charter buses traveling north of Khartoum to an air base, boarded a military plane and finally flew from Sudan to neighboring Djibouti on April 24.

From there, everyone booked their flights home; between all the travel, it took her two days to get back to North Carolina. But I thought I don’t care as long as I’m out, Welker said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is now working to develop a sustainable process that would allow Americans to leave Sudan over land, likely at Port Sudan.

“We believe the best way to have a sustained ability to help people leave Sudan if that’s what they choose is by land,” Blinken said at a State Department press conference Thursday.

And we are working to create a process that would allow people to move from land to a place where they can more easily exit the country, most likely at the port of Sudan. So it is in very active development.

But many Americans trapped in Sudan and those who have fled say it is not enough and comes too late.

CNN spoke with many people who say the State Department has offered almost no help since the deadly violence erupted, and that they and their family members have had to make life-or-death decisions about when and how to leave the country. Sudan with very little guidance.

Those who spoke to CNN also disputed the argument made by US officials that they had warned Americans not to be in Sudan.

The travel advisory level has been Level 4: Do Not Travel since June 2021, and the State Department has consistently advised US citizens to have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance.

However, there have been no recent security alerts that explicitly advise Americans to leave the country.

Welker also argued that Americans in Sudan are mostly there for humanitarian and educational reasons and that the US should help bring back all those who want to leave.

It’s not like these people went there on vacation, she said. There is no reason for them to be left behind.