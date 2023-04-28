2 CMA students advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair

April 28, 2023

Michael Yu ’24 and William Wang ’25 will travel to Dallas in May to present their scientific innovations aimed at helping people as they compete at the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair.

Four Culver Academy students competed in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on March 25. They started at the school level, advanced to regionals and then state, with Yu and Wang advancing to the international competition.

Wang finished second among all sophomores nationwide and also won an award of excellence from the Biophysical Society. Yu placed third among all juniors and also won the Yale Science and Engineering Association’s Most Outstanding Exhibition in STEM.

For finishing in the top three in their grades, Wang and Yu advanced to the May 13-19 ISEF, the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. Last year, 1,750 young scientists representing 49 states and 63 countries around the world participated in the competition. A video highlighting the excitement surrounding the event is available here.

“It’s a great week-long experience,” said David Lawrence, a senior instructor in computer science and engineering at Culver and adviser to students entering the competition. “Not only will they be judged, but then they have all this time to visit different science and engineering facilities and universities in the area and then do some fun things together.”

Wang’s project focuses on trying to speed up the amount of time it takes a stroke victim to recover.

Wang said he was surprised to learn how many people suffer strokes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 795,000 people a year in the United States have a stroke. The CDC says someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds and someone dies from a stroke every 3.5 minutes. Stroke is also a leading cause of paralysis.

Wang said she became interested in helping after reading about how many people suffer strokes, calling the statistics “overwhelming.”

“I didn’t expect it to be that high,” he said.

He said that while performing community service he saw stroke victims who were frustrated by their inability to perform what most people consider simple daily tasks.

“I wanted to help them regain some kind of mobility,” he said.

Wang’s project aims to help stroke victims by using prostheses to shorten rehabilitation time for people who lose the function of their arms.

His plan is to use surface electromyography (sEMG) signals from a person’s healthy arm to recognize muscle activation patterns and then use a prosthesis to move the disabled arm in the same motion.

“The goal is to help stroke victims regain functionality faster,” he said. “Helps through repetition of training.”

The first action he is working on is using the device to help victims lift their disabled arm. He hopes to eventually create prostheses that will help stroke victims make more advanced movements with their arms.

He said the cost of the device is low because he uses PVC pipes and air pumps.

Wang will compete in the machine learning robotics category at ISEF.

Yu created a soft and lightweight free insole that uses magnets to reduce pressure on the bottom of the foot by distributing weight more evenly. He said he got the idea from reading an article online about scientists using magnetic fields to help with inflammation and pain relief.

Michael Yu will present his project using magnets to reduce pressure on the bottom of the foot at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas.

Yu said the inspiration for his project is his father, who suffers from leg pain.

“I really wanted to help people like my father to relieve the pain in his legs and to relieve the pain he feels every day from walking,” Yu said. “What I found fascinating about the project is the maneuverability and also the adaptability of the magnets.”

Yu said people with different foot problems can adjust the magnets for individualized relief, including helping people with flat feet or plantar fasciitis. It can also be used by people looking to avoid leg pain.

He has a device that measures the pressure in different parts of the leg. Then he makes a custom insole that uses magnets to redistribute the pressure.

He said the advantage of using magnets is that they can be reused for years and can be changed.

Lawrence said many of the ISEF competitors start their projects in honors classes, but Yu started his project on his own over the summer by developing prototypes.

Yu estimates the device would cost about $50 to make, but his goal is to keep the cost down.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a project oriented towards helping people and making contributions towards the betterment of society,” said Yu.

Yu will compete in the biomedical engineering/biomedical device category.

Lawrence said it’s hard to predict how students will do because you’re not sure what the judges will ask or how much they already know about the project.

Lawrence said this is the first time two Culver students have advanced to ISEF. The first Culver student to advance to ISEF and go to the fair in person was Jason Lu ’24 last year. Terry (Jiashu) Cheng ’22 advanced to 2021, but the event was virtual that year due to COVID.

“It is my expectation that we will have one student move to the international level every year,” Lawrence said.

Students compete in 21 different categories at ISEF with first prize winners winning $5,000 each, second place winners winning $2,000 each, third prize winners winning $1,000 each and fourth prize winners winning $500.

One grand prize winner from all categories is awarded $75,000. There are also two $50,000 prizes and many other cash prizes.

Kate Lin ’24 won a special award in mathematics, an IUPUI School of Science scholarship for $3,000 per year for four years. She also received a certificate of achievement from the US Air Force. She was the first Culver Girls Academy freshman to compete in person at the state level competition. Mufei Li ’21 made it a few years ago, but the event was canceled due to COVID.

Kate Lin ’24 was the first CGA student to participate in the Hoosier and Science Fair in person, using mathematical calculations to determine if the Mafia Game is fair to the players.

Lin used mathematical calculations to determine if the Mafia Game is fair to the players. Mafia Game is a party game where players have secret characters that are either good or bad. During the first phase, the evil characters secretly kill the other players. During the second phase, the surviving players vote on which players they suspect are evil and eliminate them from the game.

Lin said some players say they believed they were at a disadvantage. It used mathematics to determine the probability of winning and whether the game is fair to those who play. She said the game was popular among Culver students from China last year.

“Most of the time, mafia members are actually friendlier in my model,” she said. “The impact for me is that I understand the game more.”

Jonathan Xiang ’24 was Culver’s fourth student in the state competition. He received an honorable mention from the American Statistical Association.