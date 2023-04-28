Active International TV & Video News 4.28.23





Broadcasters that appeal to the next generation Broadcasters are constantly thinking about how to push [their] brand has crossed its traditional boundaries to meet new viewers with QR codes, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and more are being used to connect with them. Broadcasters are also focusing on creating engaging content that resonates with younger viewers. For example, FOX added QR codes with offers to make their game more interactive. Others are incorporating social media and user-generated content into their streams to create a more interactive experience. According to a programming development executive, they are working with sponsors to increase audience hyper-engagement and attract viewers with opportunities to play and win at home. (TVNewsCheck: 4/20/23) NETFLIX ADVERTISING OPINIONS Although Netflixs ad options are similar to other services, consumers find the ads to be too much. 49% of new Basic With Ads subscribers think ads are burdensome and 17% consider them excessive. While existing subscribers think the ad component is fine. Overall, about 40% of those who made the switch from Netflix’s standard ad-free service to the cheaper $6.99 per month service say the advertising is just right. (MediaPost: 25/4/23) QUICK SERVICES IN BLACK FAMILIES According to a study by Horowitz Research, black viewers are seeing FAST services and video-on-demand subscriptions in higher numbers than other consumers. More than 80% of blacks have used a freeOTTservice over the past month, up 13% from 2019 and compared to 69% for consumers overall. Also, 7 in 10 black viewers subscribe to at least one SVOD service, primarily Netflix and Prime Video. Additionally, two out of three black subscribers to MVPD or vMVPD services give favorable ratings to their providers’ selection of channels geared toward black audiences. (NextTV: 18.4.23) TV EXPENSES According to a recent survey by iSpot, 2023-2024 TV spending plans from over 500 brand and agency professionals reveal that 74% expect to spend at least as much as they did last year and 21% expect to spend more. If spending doesn’t go anywhere, then the next steps should prove that TV continues to retain its appeal and, if anything, looks even more valuable as an accessible medium for a significant portion of buyers. Some are looking to spend more with streaming platforms as 30% of respondents indicated that at least a fifth of their upfront budgets will go towards digital streaming platforms and nearly nine in 10 respondents said at least 5% of the budget will be used for transmission. (TVRev: 19.4.23) SPORTS WATCHING An article by Tess Erickson, Director of Strategy and Research at Broadbeam Media (Actives Performance and Analytics), dives into the fragmentation of sports viewership and where to find it. Based on research from a recent Broadbeam survey, 33 percent of our respondents reported that the main reason for being loyal to one of these OTT services was live sports, with Linear+ options such as ESPN+, Peacock and Paramount+ leading the way. their main. . Amazon Prime Video’s deal to stream Thursday Night Football was also a game changer as 20% reported live streaming, up from 13% in 2021. Although the way viewers are watching sports has become fragmented with services and different channels, it is still clear that viewers are interested in watching live sports. (SBJ: 19.4.23)

