Bell offers militarized variants of all civilian models





Bell will offer militarized versions of all its civil aircraft models starting with the 407GXi. Bell made the announcement this week at the Association of America’s Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, where the manufacturer publicly unveiled the 407M-part of its Special Mission Aircraft initiative to provide civilian multi-mission helicopters modified for military use. . These aircraft have been adapted to the needs of the export market and will gain an “M” suffix after their model number beginning with the 407 and extending to Bell’s other civilian models, including the 412, 429 and 505. They can be equipped with a range of armaments and equipment to perform missions of armed reconnaissance, special operations, light attack, anti-piracy, medical evacuation, combat search and rescue and humanitarian assistance in the event of disasters. Different levels of capability are available through the U.S. government’s foreign military sales program or direct commercial sales, depending on country requirements, Bell said. “Many of the military operating environments around the world require an option between pure military and commercial platforms, and special mission aircraft can support this flexibility,” said Brian Vollmer, Bell’s special mission aircraft program manager. “When you look at the field systems market and how current sanctions can limit parts availability, there is a need for affected countries to act quickly to avoid a capability gap when parts are no longer available for their existing platforms.”

