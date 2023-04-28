Kirsten Neuschfer becomes the first woman to win the historic Golden Globe race









Kirsten Neuschfer became the first woman to win Golden Globe race. Neuschfer and 15 other competitors, all men, set off from Les Sables-dOlonne, France on September 4, 2022, with the aim of making it around the world via the five Capes before returning to the coastal town in the west of France. Entrants in single, non-stop and boat races reminiscent of the Golden Age of solo sailing, yachts must be designed before 1988 and are without electronic instruments or autopilots. The race is based on the 1968-69 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, which saw Sir Robin Knox-Johnston become the first person to circumnavigate the globe, sailing solo in his boat Suhaili non-stop. By the time South Africa’s Neuschfer crossed the line on Thursday, only two other sailors were on course to finish the race without stopping. After finishing with an official time of 233 days, 20 hours, 43 minutes and 47 seconds, Neuschfer said her boat Minnehaha had been her companion, tthroughout the adventure. I talked to him a lot. I am even angry with him, but I love him very much, the winner explained Sail-World. It’s a fast, stylish boat that I’ve worked hard on for a year. I had the will to win as soon as I registered for the race and made all my preparations accordingly. Neuschfer also touched on the issue of gender as she was the only woman in the race, adding: I wanted to win, not as a woman. I didn’t want to be in a special category, but to compete on equal terms with all the captains. The mayor of Les Sables-dOlonne, Yannick Moreau, praised the greatness of the Neuschfers’ 40-year achievement. The only woman at the start of the world’s longest sporting event came out on top and became a legend. It is truly a historic moment that we have just experienced in Les Sables-dOlonne, said Moreau. With her sporting achievement, her courage, her heroism, Kirsten became a model and a world reference. At Les Sables dOlonne, we are happy and proud to see her legend born. Not only did Neuschfer win, but during the South African race she went out of her way to save fellow competitor Tapio Lehtinen. The Lehtinens ship sank and the Finnish captain was stranded for more than 24 hours in the southern Indian Ocean. The eventual winner was the first to reach Lehtinen and saved her competitor. We had a rum together and then sent him on his merry way.. No congratulations needed on the rescue, everyone would do the same for another sailor, thanks guys for coordinating it, Neuschfer told him the competition website.

