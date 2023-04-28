International
Statement of the prime minister, the minister for the National Day of Mourning
Prime Minister David Eby and Harry Bains, Minister for Labour, have issued the following statement in recognition of the National Day of Mourning:
“On this solemn day, we join people across British Columbia and Canada to remember and honor people who have lost their lives or suffered injuries or illnesses at work. We offer our deepest condolences to their families, friends and co-workers as we mourn alongside them. We know that the shock and devastation of losing a loved one or a work colleague lasts a lifetime.
“In 2022, 181 people died from work-related illnesses or injuries in BC. This includes 61 workers who died from asbestos-related diseases, 26 who died in motor vehicle accidents and 48 who died from a traumatic injury.
“Our government is committed to eliminating tragedies in the workplace. That is why we have taken steps to better protect the health and safety of workers.
“We have introduced new rules to protect young people from work that is too dangerous for them, such as forestry, food processing and some construction work. This ensures that young people gain valuable and rewarding work experience without compromising their safety.
“In addition, we’ve changed the law to make it easier for workers to organize at work and have more of a say in workplace safety. We are also introducing new licensing and certification requirements for asbestos abatement contractors and workers to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to do their jobs safely.
“When an incident occurs in the workplace, the victims and their families deserve our support. That’s why we’ve made continuous improvements to the workers’ compensation system since 2018 to ensure that injured workers and their dependents receive timely care and fair compensation.
“A few months ago, we made changes to the Workers’ Compensation Act to give people injured at work better support. The changes include making sure employers accommodate injured workers when they’re ready to return to work, improving annual cost-of-living increases for compensation benefits and other measures to ensure people are cared for and supported in recovery.
“We know there is more work to do to better protect people, and we are committed to doing that work. Today, as we honor the workers who didn’t make it home safe at the end of the day, we recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has the safe and healthy workplaces they deserve.”
