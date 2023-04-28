Joint, International Southern Strike 2023 Exercise Ends > National Guard > Guard News





GULFPORT, Miss. – Members of the U.S. military in every service branch trained with international forces on the Mississippi coast for two weeks during exercise Southern Strike 2023, hosted by the Mississippi National Guard. “Southern Strike is an effective way for National Guard and Reserve and Active Duty forces to come together to learn how to train as a collective unit and achieve a goal,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant . general of Mississippi. Southern Strike has been hosted annually at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Center for 12 years because of its prime location and resources. “The Combat Readiness Training Center is considered the main training space for Southern Strike training; this facility can host a large number of military personnel and soldiers as well as aircraft,” said US Air Force Maj. Gen. Barry A. Blanchard, assistant adjutant general for the Mississippi National Guard. “It encompasses over 11,000 square miles of airspace to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.” This year, the exercise focused on agile combat employment tactics, techniques and procedures and Multi-Capacity Aircraft training. “Agile Combat Employment is the ability to design, employ and sustain long-range combat air forces,” said Blanchard. “We must remain agile to increase our ability to remain undetected by the enemy. If we are detected, we should be able to resettle quickly in another location.” An ACE concept consists of spreading supplies and equipment across multiple locations rather than concentrating them in one, making it more difficult for enemies to target. “We spread our assets and forces across many different contingency locations as this confuses the adversary’s planning,” said Col. Bryce Butler, director of Exercise Southern Strike 2023. Units conducted training missions that prepared personnel for air-to-air combat, air supply, air and ground transportation, aeromedical evacuation, and close air support. “This year, we have over 300 international partners participating in this exercise,” said Blanchard. “In particular, we have our Mississippi State Partnership, Uzbekistan forces. We also have Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Canadian forces participating with us.” Cyber ​​defense played an important role in the exercise this year. “Another focus is on multi-domain operations. Camp Shelby has been designated as one of the cyber centers of excellence in the Army National Guard,” said Blanchard. “We are looking to increasingly integrate in the cyber domain, offensive and defensive cyber effects, and aspects of electronic warfare in the space of battle.”

