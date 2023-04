60 street parties planned across the city for Southend-on-Sea City Council’s Coronation

Over sixty applications have been received for permission for street parties and road closures to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation weekend.

A full list of road closures will be published before the Coronation, so residents planning to travel during that period can plan their route ahead of the three-day bank holiday weekend. John Burr, Chief Executive for Environment and Neighborhoods, said: “The recent coronation of Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II was the first to be televised and led to an increase in TV sales as people wanted their chance to saw a historic event. . “So I think it’s wonderful that over the three-day bank holiday weekend, so many of our local communities will come together, along with the rest of the nation, to celebrate this royal and historic event. “Street parties are a great opportunity for people to come together on special occasions, and as our King officially ascends the throne, I’m delighted the council is taking the initiative to ensure local people and our communities celebrate in the best possible way better and safer. possible way.” Residents who don’t have a party planned but want to celebrate locally can join a host of events taking place across the city, including Music in the Park in Priory Park on Saturday 6 May, where people will hear the Choir of the Southend Community to sing inspirational songs, supported by the fantastic Southend Band. Bring a picnic and make the most of this royal holiday. There is no need to book, this is a free event and everyone is welcome. The Ironworks at 90 High Street, Southend-on-Sea are holding a coronation event on Sunday 7th May inside and outside their building. From 11am to 3pm, there will be music, games, artists, food and drink stalls. A Coronation Tea Dance taking place at The Haven Community Hub on Thursday 4th May from 2pm to 4pm and a Coronation Cream Tea being held on Sunday 7th May at Prittlewell Priory from 11am to 3pm . As part of the celebrations, the council has also commissioned five coronation plaques from The British Ironworks Centre, to mark the milestone. The center is donating all profits to charity and these will be placed at the Civic Centre, Porters Civic House, The Forum, The Royal Pavilion at Southend Pier and The Cliffs Pavilion. There is also the national campaign, Big Help, introduced to mark the King’s coronation and leave a lasting community legacy by working with national and local charities by volunteering. Whether it’s a one-off or becomes a new regular habit, it’s a great way to bring the country together. You can learn more at Big Help Out website. In Southend-on-Sea, there are a number of volunteering opportunities available that you can get involved in throughout the year. You can also volunteer in our libraries for example. Visit Royal.UK for further information on Coronation weekend, including the procession route, service and where to watch.

