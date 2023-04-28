Jindal School Climbs U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 MBA Rankings





by Allison Marshall – Apr 28, 2023 – Academics, Featured

University of Texas at Dallas continues to grow in its competitive position among the country’s leading MBA brands. The University’s commitment to excellence has led to increased recognition in a prominent national ranking. 2023-2024 edition i US News & World Report’s Ranking of the best business schools places Naveen Jindal School of Management Full-time MBA as No. 10 among public university programs and No. 27 (tied) in the Best Graduate Business Schools overall, which is up two spots from last year’s overall ranking. Jindal School Professional MBA program moved to space no. 11 (connected) between Best Part Time MBA Programs overall, jumping eight places from last year’s ranking. For part-time MBA programs among public universities, the Jindal School ranked #5 (tied), also a huge jump from last year’s ranking and officially entering the top five​​​​ of business for part-time students at public universities in the country. Professor Abhijit Biswas teaches an MBA marketing class

Some of Jindal’s schools MBA concentrations also ranks extremely well in US News & World Report2023-2024 Rankings for MBA Majors. The Jindal School decided: 8 (related) in Project Management

14 (related) in Information Systems

21 (related) in Business Analytics of US News & World Report’s The annual rankings for business schools act as a research tool for prospective students exploring their options for MBA programs. During the period of their data collection, US News surveyed 496 AACSB-accredited institutions in the United States. Of those schools, 149 had enough data to be included in this year’s rankings. US News determines a school’s rank by evaluating the school on a variety of elements including student selection, placement success, and reputation among other AACSB-accredited business schools, as well as corporate recruiters and companies. In response to rising tuition costs, US News adjust their methodology to better reflect the most important factor weighing on the minds of prospective business students: return on investment. This year, US News place an increased emphasis on outcomes for students. Employment success, which included indicators such as employment rates at graduation, employment rates three months after graduation, and average starting salary and bonus, now accounted for 50 percent of the total score. Since the needs of students who choose not to attend school full-time are different, methodology for the best part-time MBA rankings takes a special approach to rating ranking factors. Monica Powell

Dr. Monica Powell, senior associate and graduate dean of the Jindal School, expressed appreciation for students seeking a better future at JSOM. “We are excited about the recognition the Jindal School has earned in the full-time and part-time MBA rankings,” she said. “We are fortunate to attract bright students who have proven time and time again that they are prepared to tackle challenging problems for the employers who hire them. We live in a complicated time, and being able to respond to industry needs with impressive talent makes our school a prime destination for the best and brightest prospects for our MBA programs.”

