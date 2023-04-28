International
UT Austins graduate studies are ranked among the best in the nation by US News
The University of Texas at Austin remains a globally renowned institution and one of the nation’s top public universities, according to the latest edition of US News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools.
In this iteration of the US News rankings, 37 of UT Austin’s schools, programs and specialties earned a Top 10 ranking in the country. The magazine ranks the programs on an alternate basis, moving UT Austin’s 53 graduate schools and specialty programs into the Top 10 when combined with previous years.
UT Austin is the leading university in the state and region, as well as one of the nation’s preeminent institutions for graduate studies, said President Jay Hartzell. Our commitment to improving life for individuals and society is evident through our continued pursuit of excellence in graduate education. UT’s world-class faculty and our position within one of Austin’s world-leading technology ecosystems help our graduates find fulfilling career opportunities and go on to solve some of society’s most pressing challenges.
Placing the university among the nation’s top institutions, UT Austin has the top 10 majors in more than a dozen colleges and schools, along with four specialty programs that come in at No. 1: accounting, History of Latin America, Petroleum Engineering AND Population Sociology.
Six of the university’s graduate colleges are ranked in the Top 10: School of Information (No. 5); THE Cockrell School of Engineering (No. 7); THE Steve Hicks School of Social Work (No. 7); Jackson School of Geosciences (No. 7), listed under Earth Sciences; pharmacy (No. 7); AND LBJ School of Public Affairs (No. 10).
of McCombs School of Business there are seven specialties ranked in the Top 10, and College of Education offers six programs ranked in the Top 10.
Read the full report from UT News.
|
Sources
2/ https://global.utexas.edu/news/ut-austins-graduate-studies-ranked-among-best-nation-us-news
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 2023 Met Gala theme and dress code, explained
- Judge Rule Against Google Allows Antitrust Lawsuit To Go On
- UT Austins graduate studies are ranked among the best in the nation by US News
- Economist Intelligence Unit forecasts Pakistan elections in October, Imran Khan’s victory
- BBC chief Richard Sharp resigns over Boris Johnson loan scandal | News
- Jokowi orders Agriculture Minister Syahrul to change subsidized fertilizer regulations
- Summer films: Indy, Barbie, “Fast X” in full cinema | Entertainment
- Jets ‘disgusted’ after eviction, Tristan Jarry in question?
- Microsoft annoys Google Bard users with new Bing AI ads in Edge
- Jindal School Climbs U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 MBA Rankings
- Kim Kardashian has died from plastic surgery
- What are your tips for making your workouts more effective?It’s not what you do, it’s when you do it | Fitness