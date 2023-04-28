Ocean temperatures are rising to new levels. What it means for the planet.

Comment on this story Comment

A rapid rise in global ocean temperatures in recent months is raising the specter of a shift in climate patterns that could accelerate planetary warming and overcrowding trends that are already fueling extreme storms, deadly heat waves and ecological crises on land and in the sea. After a new annual heat record set in 2022, the latest in a string of record years, average ocean surface temperatures across the globe have risen since early March. Excluding the polar regions, they are about two-tenths of a degree Celsius warmer than scientists have ever observed at this time of year through satellite data.

Translation: What may seem like a small increase in temperature can have profound effects.

Averaged over the planet, that’s a really big anomaly, said Alex Sen Gupta, a research scientist at the Climate Change Research Center at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

A shift in the climate pattern known as El Nio is probably behind the warming trend, scientists say. They won’t be sure of that until more time passes and the pattern takes shape. What is already certain: As greenhouse gas emissions drive a steady rise in global temperatures, the planet will continue to set new climate and weather precedents, and the oceans will rise ever higher.

You have this relentless increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, said Michael McPhaden, a senior scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. We just know if this doesn’t come back somehow, we’re going to keep setting records.

Historically, El Nio is known for accelerating global warming, with devastating effect. The pattern is marked by warmer-than-average surface waters in the Pacific Ocean that have domino effects on weather around the world. The last major El Nio drove the planet to record heat in 2016. El Nio’s legacy includes severe drought in places such as Indonesia and southern Africa, increased rainfall across the southern United States, and decreased activity of Atlantic hurricane.

Strong El Nios can also cause ecological disasters and deadly weather extremes: droughts and wildfires that cause loss of tropical forestsocean warming that kills aquatic life and bleaches corals, the rapid loss of polar ice and an increase in disease transmission such as plague.

Now, scientists see signs of another El Nio forming as Pacific waters near Ecuador and Peru warm rapidly. It is there that El Nio got its name because the warming is known to disrupt the fishing industry in the region around Christmas El Nio refers to the Christ child in Spanish.

Climate forecasters estimate a 62 percent chance that El Nio will develop sometime between May and July and a 90 percent chance that it will arrive by the end of the year.

It would be a big change after three years dominated by El Nio’s counterpart, La Nia, an unusually long stretch that scientists say ended in February. This extended La Nia may be contributing to the rapid warming being observed now, Kevin Trenberth, an ocean expert and researcher at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said in an email.

Unlike El Nio, La Nia is associated with cooler-than-usual surface waters in the tropical Pacific. That means much of the ocean’s heat is buried in deeper waters during La Nia, Trenberth said. As El Nio develops, it may be bringing that heat back to the surface.

This suggests that rising ocean temperatures may ease as heat is released through evaporation, Trenberth added. Similar warming was observed in early 2014, but El Nio did not arrive until the fall of 2015, eventually strengthening dramatically the following year.

Trenberth said the recent shifts are indeed signaling the likely start of the next major basin-wide El Nio event taking place this year and likely leading to highs in global average surface temperatures in 2024.

The specific impacts of the rapid warming are not yet known, but they may be limited so far, given that the summer heat is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and has not yet reached the Northern Hemisphere, said Regina Rodrigues, who studies heat marine. wave impacts at the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Brazil.

When marine heat waves hit during the summer, they can cause mass die-offs among aquatic creatures and vegetation.

The recent rise in ocean temperatures, while surprising, follows a decades-long trend of increasing heat in the world’s oceans, which scientists say have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat in the Earth system in recent decades due to increased greenhouse gases.

The ripple effects of warmer oceans can be far-reaching and dramatic.

Warmer water increases the chances of ocean heat waves in certain regions of the globe, with potentially catastrophic consequences for marine life.

A warmer ocean also means an expanding ocean, raising sea levels that affect coastlines and exacerbate flooding. Warmer water in the upper ocean can also help fuel more intense storms and the torrential rainfall that accompanies them.

Those upper sea surface temperatures have really serious consequences for any storm that comes through, Trenberth told The Post in an interview in January.

In part, that’s because more heat means more moisture in the air, which can overwhelm any storms that materialize. For every degree Fahrenheit the air temperature rises, the atmosphere can hold about 4 percent more water.

Scientists have found that ocean warming, while generally strong and steady, varies across the globe with particularly rapid increases in heat in the Atlantic region off the US coastline. This is reinforcing coastal sea level rise and may also be implicated in a strong warming trend that touch land on the northeast coast of the United States.

But research has continued to show that overall, the oceans are steadily warming.

A study published in October in Nature Reviews found that the upper boundaries of the oceans have been warming around the planet since at least the 1950s, with the strongest changes observed in the Atlantic and Southern oceans.

The authors write that the data show that warming has accelerated over time and has increasingly reached deeper depths. That warming is likely to be irreversible this century, scientists said, and will almost certainly continue to worsen unless humans make significant and rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

In its most recent assessment, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) wrote that it is virtually certain that the upper ocean levels have warmed over the past half century, and that human influence is most likely the main driver. . Human-caused emissions are the main driver of the current global acidification of the open ocean surface, the panel wrote.

Greenhouse gas emissions that humans have produced since 1750 have biased the global ocean toward future warming, IPCC authors found. During the remainder of the 21st century, the group said, ocean warming will probably be several times greater than it has been over the past five decades.

All these trends make the prospect of a new El Nio and its impact on warming more alarming. Scientists suspect that climate change is making El Nio more extreme, less predictable and potentially more important to the planet.

The energy stored in the water from increasing heat so drastically during El Nio years is not easily dissipated, said David Costalago, a marine scientist with the advocacy group Oceana. Costalago said this could only add to the exponential increase in warmth driven by human-driven climate change.

Regardless of whether El Nio officially materializes this year, the climate will continue to change, McPhaden said.

These ups and downs associated with La Nia and El Nio are temporary, he said. The real issue is the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which are increasing and increasing.