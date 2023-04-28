Illegal waste operator in Nottinghamshire ordered to pay £6,035

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted the operator of an illegal waste site in Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

Andrzej Harytczak was fined 941 at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 April 2023. He was also ordered to pay costs of 5,000 and a victim surcharge of 94.

Harytczak, 38, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, admitted he operated a waste site without the necessary environmental permits in Tranker Lane, Worksop, between July 24 and September 28, 2017 and between April 25 and December 9, 2019.

The court was told that the defendant had avoided paying approximately 20,000 in infrastructure costs and permit fees.

Environment Agency officers launched an investigation following complaints about the site from early 2017.

They discovered that Harytczak was illegally storing construction and demolition waste, plus household waste. He has been warned several times that this type of activity would require a permit.

In a further site visit on September 28, 2017, Harytczak admitted that he was using the yard to store garden waste.

Officers were called to the scene again in April 2019 following further complaints of illegal waste storage and burning.

On this occasion, officers saw a large amount of mixed waste from construction and demolition sites. There was also evidence of a recent fire.

The defendant confirmed to the officers that he was in charge of the place and was advised to remove the rubbish.

Officers visited the site again on 14 May 2019 and found the gates were locked and large pieces of carpet had been draped over them preventing a view inside.

Further visits were made in 2019 and officers confirmed that the remains were still present.

On one occasion, the defendant was seen arriving with two others in a white Transit van containing what appeared to be rubbish.

In an official interview on February 13, 2020, Harytczak admitted that he had carried out waste activities from the country.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said:

We welcome this sentence from the court which we hope will act as a deterrent to others considering breaking the law.

This site posed a significant environmental threat due to the high fire risk and potentially significant impact on local communities and amenities.

As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who fail to meet their environmental obligations.

Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offense that can harm the environment, harm people’s health and harm legitimate local waste companies.

If anyone suspects the activities of the remains they should call our 24/7 helpline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and confidentially on 0800 555 111.

Charges:

Between 24 July 2017 and 28 September 2017, at Yard off Tranker Lane, Worksop, Andrzej Harytczak operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the deposit, treatment and storage of waste, except under and to the extent authorized by an environmental permit, contrary to regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

Between 25 April 2019 and 9 December 2019, at Yard off Tranker Lane, Worksop, Andrzej Harytczak operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the deposit, treatment and storage of waste, except under and to the extent authorized by an environmental permit. contrary to regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.