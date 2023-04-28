International
Illegal waste operator in Nottinghamshire ordered to pay £6,035
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted the operator of an illegal waste site in Worksop in Nottinghamshire.
Andrzej Harytczak was fined 941 at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 April 2023. He was also ordered to pay costs of 5,000 and a victim surcharge of 94.
Harytczak, 38, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, admitted he operated a waste site without the necessary environmental permits in Tranker Lane, Worksop, between July 24 and September 28, 2017 and between April 25 and December 9, 2019.
The court was told that the defendant had avoided paying approximately 20,000 in infrastructure costs and permit fees.
Environment Agency officers launched an investigation following complaints about the site from early 2017.
They discovered that Harytczak was illegally storing construction and demolition waste, plus household waste. He has been warned several times that this type of activity would require a permit.
In a further site visit on September 28, 2017, Harytczak admitted that he was using the yard to store garden waste.
Officers were called to the scene again in April 2019 following further complaints of illegal waste storage and burning.
On this occasion, officers saw a large amount of mixed waste from construction and demolition sites. There was also evidence of a recent fire.
The defendant confirmed to the officers that he was in charge of the place and was advised to remove the rubbish.
Officers visited the site again on 14 May 2019 and found the gates were locked and large pieces of carpet had been draped over them preventing a view inside.
Further visits were made in 2019 and officers confirmed that the remains were still present.
On one occasion, the defendant was seen arriving with two others in a white Transit van containing what appeared to be rubbish.
In an official interview on February 13, 2020, Harytczak admitted that he had carried out waste activities from the country.
A spokesman for the Environment Agency said:
We welcome this sentence from the court which we hope will act as a deterrent to others considering breaking the law.
This site posed a significant environmental threat due to the high fire risk and potentially significant impact on local communities and amenities.
As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who fail to meet their environmental obligations.
Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offense that can harm the environment, harm people’s health and harm legitimate local waste companies.
If anyone suspects the activities of the remains they should call our 24/7 helpline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and confidentially on 0800 555 111.
Charges:
Between 24 July 2017 and 28 September 2017, at Yard off Tranker Lane, Worksop, Andrzej Harytczak operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the deposit, treatment and storage of waste, except under and to the extent authorized by an environmental permit, contrary to regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
Between 25 April 2019 and 9 December 2019, at Yard off Tranker Lane, Worksop, Andrzej Harytczak operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the deposit, treatment and storage of waste, except under and to the extent authorized by an environmental permit. contrary to regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/illegal-waste-operator-in-nottinghamshire-ordered-to-pay-6035
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Drop Maxi Tent dress is the perfect look for a lazy day
- Remarkable Tech Advances in Garage Doors — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Illegal waste operator in Nottinghamshire ordered to pay £6,035
- 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines; I felt tremors in Manila – News
- Pence testifies before grand jury on Trump’s efforts to retain power
- Sarah Lee Guthrie (Arlo and Woody kin) serenades Chautauqua, Hazel Miller plays for kids and more – Boulder Daily Camera
- Yahoo and Mediation Integration | Mobile Ads SDK for Android | Google Developers
- Ocean temperatures are rising to new levels. What it means for the planet.
- How to know if you have an allergy, coronavirus or something else
- IHC grants bond to Imran Khan in mutiny case
- Megawatis Calculated Nominations Script – Sat April 29, 2023
- US military flight suspect appears in court; had an arsenal, say prosecutors