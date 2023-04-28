Police to get powers to stop speeding in traffic amid Just Stop Oil | protests Simply Stop Oil

Suella Braverman will give police the power to stop protesters from slow-walking into traffic, like Simply Stop Oil enters its fifth straight day of using the tactic in the latest phase of its climate protest campaign.

The home secretary said a statutory instrument for the public order bill, which passed its final stages in parliament on Wednesday, would stop what she described as selfish disruptive protesters. [who] they are wreaking havoc on the daily lives of people across the country.

Just Stop Oils supporters have held slow marches through the capital’s busy streets every day this week as it renews its campaign following climate rallies in Westminster from The Extinction Rebellion last weekend.

The group, which calls on the government to stop licensing new oil and gas projects, adopted the tactic late last year after supporters racked up long lists of arrests and charges in a series of dramatic and disruptive protests. Police were forced to weigh the disruption of marches against protesters’ rights to political speech.

A change to the definition of serious disruption would empower police to intervene when protesters used the tactic, the Home Office said. It will give police the clarity they have been looking for on when to use their existing powers to break up the slow-march tactics protesters have used to stop traffic across the UK, he said.

On Friday morning, 64 Just Stop Oil supporters marched from sites in Ealing, Putney and Mile End, the campaign said.

According to the Metropolitan Police, in each case the protesters left the street after 45 minutes to an hour when officers complied with orders requiring them to protest only on the pavement.

In Mile End, a man was escorted from the scene by police after grabbing placards from campaigners and throwing them on the side of the road, MailOnline reported.

Just Stop Oil denounced the governments move. We will not be deterred by changes to protest laws or how strongly the police enforce those laws, a spokesman said. Just Stop Oil supporters understand that this is irrelevant when faced with mass starvation, mass death and the collapse of ordered human society.

Richard Clark, 49, a Just Stop Oil supporter from Cornwall, said: The government and its payers are engaged in a genocidal attack on the young and those least responsible for climate disruption around the world. I will support those who fight our corrupt and greedy system, even risking my freedom and livelihood as a teacher.