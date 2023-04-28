Bill 124 Reopening decisions not nearly enough to retain, recruit nurses and health care professionals in Ontario – Ontario Nurses Association

TORONTO, ON., April 28, 2023 The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is responding to three recent arbitration awards stemming from the overturning of Bill 124 by expressing disappointment, noting that the resulting wage adjustments are nowhere near sufficient to retain and recruit registered nurses (RNs) and health care workers in a system suffering from severe shortages.

ONA members have spent years fighting Bill 124 and have taken real pay cuts because of this unconstitutional attack on our rights, says ONA Interim Provincial President Bernie Robinson, RN. The retroactive wage adjustments from these recent decisions are simply too little, too late to address the significant health care staffing shortages that are undermining patient care. They completely fail to address the relentless deterioration of working conditions for a workforce that has been on the front lines for Ontarians during a deadly pandemic, nor do they do anything to address existing gender inequality.

The arbitration rulings come after ONA’s successful challenge of Bill 124, which curbed wage increases, was found unconstitutional by the Ontario Superior Court in 2022. ONA was successful in getting reopening clauses in the agreements collective bargaining, allowing the union to seek retroactive wages if the bill is overturned.

Based on these decisions, ONA members working in the care home sector will receive an increase of 0.75 per cent every three years, starting on 1 July 2021, 2022 and 2023. Members of the ONA hospital sector will receive an additional salary increase of 0.75 percent. effective April 1, 2020, 1.0 percent effective April 1, 2021, and 2.0 percent effective April 1, 2022. In addition, the salary grid for nurses between years eight and 25 has been condensed. The most recent arbitration continued to show wage contention when the facts demonstrated far more were warranted and essential to retain nurses. Hospital members and their dependents achieved much-needed access to unlimited mental health coverage, a vital achievement for a workforce experiencing high rates of burnout and PTSD.

Robinson says the raises do not reflect the value of RNs and health care professionals and calls for much more work to address Ontario’s severe nursing shortage. We continue to call on the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) to establish a respectful contract with hospital nurses in the current round of negotiations, and this must include better staffing, better pay and better care that other Canadian provinces offer. ONA recently concluded the current round of bargaining with OHA without reaching a negotiated agreement. Arbitration will be held on May 2 and 3; ONA will wait for another decision, which is expected this summer. Robinson says a negotiated settlement has not been reached in more than 12 years, proving there is a continued lack of will to reach an agreement and instead rely on arbitration.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health care professionals, as well as 18,000 student nursing affiliates, who provide care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, community, clinics and industry.

