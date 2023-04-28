CFREF 2023 | The Queen’s Gazette





New funding from Canada’s First Research Excellence Fund will provide York and Queens University with over $105 million to advance understanding of how technology is transforming society.

New and emerging technologies are changing the way we live and work, and the way we interact with each other. While the benefits of artificial intelligence and disruptive technologies are often touted as life-enhancing, there are also risks and questions of access and equity to understand and appreciate. Connected Minds brings together researchers in eight faculties at York and three faculties (Health Sciences, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Arts and Sciences) at Queens. The Queens research team includes: The main team Gunnar Blohm, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Neuroscience Studies

Catherine Donnelly, School of Rehabilitation Therapy Extended team Susan Boehnke, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Neuroscience Studies

Fernanda De Felice, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Neuroscience Studies

Ali Etemad, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Ingenuity Labs

Douglas Munoz, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Neuroscience Studies

Stephen Scott, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Neuroscience Studies

Amber Simpson, School of Informatics, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Health Innovation Today, the Government of Canada has pledged $105.7 million from Canada’s first research excellence fund to support a new interdisciplinary research initiative, Connected Minds: Neural and Machine Systems for a Healthy and Just Society, which will assess the potential risks and benefits of technology to humanity. The project is led by York University, which will receive $82.8 million in support, in partnership with Queens, whose activities are being supported by $22.8 million in federal funds. Additionally, with institutional and multi-sector contributions, the seven-year initiative will see a total investment of $318.4 million to advance these big research questions. “The Connected Minds project builds on a history of partnership and collaboration between Queens and York,” says Nancy Ross, Vice-Principal (Research) at Queens. “Each institution brings unique but complementary research strengths to meet the significant challenges and opportunities that come with disruptive technologies and their impact on Canadian and global citizens.” The techno-social collective Connected Minds identifies that the world is moving towards a new social collective composed of human and artificial intelligence agents. This “techno-social collective” reflects how disruptive technologies have become intertwined with our daily lives and interactions, bringing far-reaching benefits but also unknown consequences. Proposed project programs include explorations into a more inclusive metaverse, understanding how virtual reality can be used for community organizing, developing neurotechnologies for healthy aging, supporting Indigenous data sovereignty, and understanding how function of the brain changes when humans interact with AI versus other humans. Community-engaged research will be built across these projects, as well as a comprehensive decolonization, equity, diversity and inclusion (DEDI) strategy. To address these essential research questions, Connected Minds will bring together leading field experts in many disciplines. Yorks’ leading expertise in human science, disruptive technologies and social justice will be combined with Queens’ established strengths in advanced computing, AI, human health and ethics. For example, one of the Queens teams will study how networks of neurons, humans and smart devices interact to develop next-generation technologies. of Connected Minds the project will also engage over fifty community partners and collaborators, including leaders from industry, healthcare and government, and Indigenous community partners. “York is an international leader in interdisciplinary research spanning artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies, social justice and human science such as neuroscience, philosophy and psychology. The significant government investment will bring together York’s incredible strengths with Queens’ health specialties to charting new territories in society. Responsive and community-engaged research for a rapidly changing digital world,” says Amir Asif, Vice-President, Research and Innovation at York. Building research capacities Queens researchers Gunnar Blohm and Catherine Donnelly are members of the core research team Connected Minds. Dr. Blohm will also act as deputy director of the project. Connected Minds will also support 35 new faculty hires, including six new Canada Research Chairs and three new Ontario Research Chairs, and 385 graduate and postdoctoral student positions will be created. While the majority of these positions will remain at York, Queens has committed to hiring nine tenure-track faculty positions and supporting 50 graduate students and 27 postdoctoral fellows. These positions will enhance the contributions of the Queens Center for Neuroscience Studies, the Center for Health Innovation, the Health Services and Policy Research Institute, and the Ingenuity Labs Research Institute in Connected Minds program. “I look forward to working with our Indigenous, community and industry partners to develop more equitable and societal research outcomes for the benefit of all,” says Dr. Gunnar BlohmProfessor in Computational Neuroscience and Deputy Principal of Queen’s Connected Minds. “I am also excited about the many educational and outreach opportunities that Connected Minds will produce from school programs to graduate training and professional skills development. We want to democratize education and access to knowledge, with the goal of spreading a culture new innovation for a more equal, inclusive and healthy society”.

