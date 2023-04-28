The University of Maine’s College of Education and Human Development has again been ranked among the top graduate schools for education by US News & World Report. For 2024, UMaine’s overall graduate program in education was ranked 120th, rising 11 spots from last year.

UMaine is the only institution in the state to make the list for graduate education programming. The College of Education and Human Development offers several graduate programs for teachers and other educators, including master’s, doctoral, and education specialist (Ed.S.) degrees, as well as graduate certificates. Several programs, including Master of Education degrees in Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction AND Special education are offered entirely online. The college’s Educational Leadership program recently began offering all of its degrees virtually, including Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program for K-12 educators interested in becoming superintendents and other administrators at the district level.

Earlier this year, US News & World Report ranked UMaine among the best online masters in education programs, calling it one of the best schools for veterans or active duty service members.

The 2024 overall ranking of graduate schools notes that the College of Education and Human Development awarded 18 doctoral degrees, up from four last year. Faculty members at the college also increased the amount of funded research received to $4.9 million, up from $4 million in the review period for the 2023 ranking.

The rankings are included in the 2024 edition of US News & World Reports Best Graduate Schools, which includes ratings for the best business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing schools and programs nationwide . More information is available at US News & World Report Web page.