Understanding Human-Machine Connections: Health Sciences Researchers Part of New $105 Million Project | Faculty of Health Sciences

New funding from Canada’s First Research Excellence Fund will provide York and Queens University with over $105 million to advance understanding of how technology is transforming society. The eight-member Queens research team includes seven faculty from Queens Health Sciences, including lead team researchers Gunnar Blohm (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, Center for Neuroscience Studies) and Catherine Donnelly (School of Rehabilitation Therapy).

New and emerging technologies are changing the way we live and work, and the way we interact with each other. While the benefits of artificial intelligence and disruptive technologies are often touted as life-enhancing, there are also risks and questions of access and equity to understand and appreciate.

Today, the Government of Canada has committed $105.7 million from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund to support a new interdisciplinary research initiative, Connected Minds: Neural Systems and Machinery for a Healthy, Just Society, which will evaluate the potential risks and benefits of technology to humanity. The project is led by York University, which will receive $82.8 million in support, in partnership with Queens, whose activities are being supported by $22.8 million in federal funds. Additionally, with institutional and multi-sector contributions, the seven-year initiative will see a total investment of $318.4 million to advance these big research questions.

The Connected Minds project builds on a history of partnership and collaboration between Queens and York, says Nancy Ross, Deputy Director of Research at Queens. Each institution brings unique but complementary research strengths to address the significant challenges and opportunities that come with disruptive technologies and their impact on Canadian and global citizens.

Building research capacities

Connected Minds brings together researchers in eight faculties at York and three faculties (Health Sciences, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Arts and Sciences) at Queens.

Connected Minds will also support 35 new faculty hires, including six new Canada Research Chairs and three new Ontario Research Chairs, and 385 graduate and postdoctoral student positions will be created. While the majority of these positions will remain at York, Queens has committed to hiring nine tenure-track faculty positions and supporting 50 graduate students and 27 postdoctoral fellows. These positions will enhance the contributions of the Queens Center for Neuroscience Studies, the Center for Health Innovation, the Health Service and Policy Research Institute, and the Ingenuity Labs Research Institute to the Connected Minds program.

I look forward to working with our Indigenous, community and industry partners to develop more equitable and socially responsible research outcomes for the benefit of all, says Dr. Blohm, Professor of Computational Neuroscience and Deputy Director of Connected Minds at Queen’s. I am also excited about the many educational and outreach opportunities that Connected Minds will produce from school programs to graduate training and professional skill development. We want to democratize education and access to knowledge, in order to spread a new culture of innovation for a more equal, inclusive and healthy society.

The techno-social collective

Connected Minds identifies that the world is moving towards a new social collective composed of human and artificial intelligence agents. This techno-social collective reflects on how disruptive technologies are intertwined with our daily lives and interactions, bringing far-reaching benefits but also unknown consequences. Proposed project programs include explorations into a more inclusive metaverse, understanding how virtual reality can be used for community organizing, developing neurotechnologies for healthy aging, supporting Indigenous data sovereignty, and understanding how function of the brain changes when humans interact with AI versus other humans. Community-engaged research will be built across these projects, as well as a comprehensive decolonization, equity, diversity and inclusion (DEDI) strategy.

To address these core research questions, Connected Minds will bring together leading experts in the field across multiple disciplines. Yorks’ leading expertise in human science, disruptive technologies and social justice will be combined with Queens’ established strengths in advanced computing, AI, human health and ethics. For example, one of the Queens teams will study how networks of neurons, humans and smart devices interact to develop next-generation technologies. The Connected Minds project will also engage over fifty community partners and research collaborators, including leaders from industry, healthcare and government, and Indigenous community partners.

York is an international leader in interdisciplinary research spanning artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies, social justice, and human science such as neuroscience, philosophy, and psychology. The government’s significant investment will bring together the incredible strengths of Yorks with Queens’ health specialties to chart new territory in socially responsible, community-engaged research for a rapidly changing digital world, says Amir Asif, Vice- President, Research and Innovation at York.

Visit the website and associated press release for more information on the Connected Minds program and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund announcement.