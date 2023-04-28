or major report carried out by the Government’s Independent Adviser on Faith Engagement has called for government funding to be introduced to support those leaving high-control religions or cults. Faith for the Faithless, the UK’s humanitarian support service for those in this situation, has welcomed the proposal. She has urged the Government to implement the recommendation as soon as possible, to provide critical support to people facing challenges that most cannot even imagine.

The report, referred to as the Bloom Review, comments that Humanists UK provide valuable support to people leaving high-demand groups and those who may be responsible for their protection [through] Faith for the unfaithful.

One of the report’s 22 recommendations goes on to say:

The government should fund a program that supports vulnerable people to leave high-demand groups, high-control movements (often referred to as cults) or religious groups. Furthermore, this work should help people facing isolation as so-called apostates and those facing threats of homelessness, shunning and honor-based abuse. The Government should consider partnering with experts on the subject, such as pioneering academics Dr Linda Dubrow-Marshall and Professor Rod Dubrow-Marshall at the University of Salford, and Humanists UK who are currently working to support so-called apostates.

Humanists UK has welcomed some aspects of the wider Faith Engagement Review, while expressing concern about others. But this recommendation is one of the best.

Those who leave highly controlled religious communities, often referred to as apostates, often have had very little education, experienced forced marriage, and are likely to lose their jobs and housing once their loss of faith is discovered. they may lose their children in custody battles when municipal leaders fund legal fees for more religious parents in an effort to keep children with the religious group.

But support is also important for apostates who leave any religion, not just high-control groups. research shows that apostates experience poorer health and lower well-being than those who remain part of their religious communities, and poorer health and lower well-being than those who were not initially part of a religious community. These outcomes are closely related to having a strong sense of community and belonging, which is why peer support groups and Faith to Faithless social events are so important. With the new funding, Faith to Faithless will be able to launch its planned helpline to provide much-needed advice, guidance and advocacy to apostates.

Clare Elcombe Webber, Head of Humanist Care UK, oversees Faith to Faithless. She commented:

We are pleased to see the recommendation that the government should fund a service to support those who have left high-control religions or cults. For many years, the situation facing apostates, some of the most vulnerable people in our society, has been overlooked. When they leave their religious groups, most cannot and do not immediately transition into the wider non-religious society. They need personalized services to support their transition to living an empowered and fulfilling life of their choosing. Local and central governments can help with this: by funding this support and recognizing the needs of apostates in policy areas such as housing, education and health. For this reason we very much hope that the Government will implement this recommendation soon and we have written to the ministers to start this process.

Faith to Faithless is the UK’s humanitarian program for so-called apostates and those who leave high-control religions. The service is run by apostates themselves, who have knowledge and experience of apostate communities facing serious and systemic problems.

