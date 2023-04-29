Boost for nature recovery as new multi-million pound grant scheme is launched





The UK Government is also opening applications for Darwin Plus Main, Fellowship and Local, continuing to support nature recovery and species under threat

The funding fulfills the governments objective to stop and reverse the decline of biodiversity Efforts to boost biodiversity recovery in the UK’s overseas territories have been boosted with large-scale projects funded for the first time to tackle nature loss. The UK’s Overseas Territories, including the Falkland Islands and Montserrat, are some of the richest areas of nature and biodiversity in the world. Dense forests, shimmering oceans and vast grasslands thrive with wildlife, many of which are under threat from climate change and habitat loss. The new Darwin Plus Strategic Fund will support projects of up to £3 million over the next three years to strengthen species and habitat recovery in overseas territories. Funding will be awarded to projects in the UK’s Overseas Territories which are designed to tackle invasive species, improve internationally important habitats such as cloud forests and coral reefs and expand climate change monitoring to improve elasticity. Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said: From dense rainforests to carbon-sequestering wetlands, our Overseas Territories are full of unique habitats and diverse wildlife that must be protected for future generations. The new grant scheme announced today is a major commitment that will support transformative improvements in biodiversity, halting nature loss and building climate resilience. Howard Nelson, Chair of the Darwin Plus Advisory Group, said: Each annual call for projects for Darwin Plus is important, as it provides a way to fund important efforts to conserve the territories’ unique biodiversity. The addition of the Darwin Plus Strategic Fund gives stakeholders from the Overseas Territories an opportunity to scale up and accelerate action that works to conserve and bring about positive change for biodiversity in these amazing places. We are very excited to see the new proposals and opportunities this will create for conservation action. Under the Environmental Improvement Plan, the government reiterated its commitment to strengthen support for biodiversity in overseas territories. Today’s announcement delivers on this promise and will help achieve the target to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and improve species abundance by 10% by 2042. In addition to the launch of the new Darwin Plus Strategic Fund, existing funds allocated through Darwin Plus Local will support over 40 projects including: Support for the Bermudas Living Reef Foundation, which conserves and restores coral reefs by growing young corals in its land-based nurseries and planting them in reef habitat. The funding will support increased monitoring, the use of 3D computer modeling infrastructure and the training of four scientists to improve coastal defences.

Biodiversity surveys in Antarctica to better understand and implement new biodiversity protection measures around the Western Antarctic Peninsula and to increase protection for flora and fauna sites. The grant will support the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust to create a new Environmental Management Plan to address climate adaptation

Conservation and hand pollination of endemic ghost orchids in the Cayman Islands to address the threat of extinction. Funding will support partners growing seedlings in nutrient-rich environments to combat pollination limitations seen in natural populations Since 2012, the Darwin Plus program has invested over £45 million in over 240 biodiversity and conservation projects in UKOT. For more information on the Darwin Plus programs and the full list of projects visit: https://darwinplus.org.uk/ Further information: 10 million has been made available annually until 2025 for the Darwin Plus Programme. Existing funding schemes include: Darwin Plus: the original funding offer which enters its twelfth consecutive year and continues to support conservation projects costing between £100,000 and £1 million

Darwin Plus Scholarship Fund: which continues to support UK overseas nationals to better understand the causes and impacts of biodiversity loss and improve protection for the natural environment

Darwin Plus Local Fund: targeting small-scale environmental projects, this fund will build capacity within the territory and contribute to local economies. Launched in January 2023, this scheme remains open to individuals and organisations, for projects up to a maximum of £50,000

The flagship Darwin Plus fund supports projects in all 14 UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs), which are: Anguilla; Bermuda; British Antarctic Territory; British Indian Ocean Territory; British Virgin Islands; Cayman Islands; Falkland Islands; Gibraltar; Montserrat; Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie & Oeno Islands; Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands; Sovereign Base Areas, Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Cyprus); and, Turks & Caicos Islands.

Primary responsibility for biodiversity conservation and wider environmental management in the UK Overseas Territories has been devolved to the OT governments, who, with the support of the UK government, are responsible for developing environmental policy, legislation and standards. suitable, applicable and affordable.

For more information on Darwin Plus programs, visit: https://darwinplus.org.uk/

