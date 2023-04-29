International
UNCWs Wilhelm Treks to Taiwan Through Fulbright International Seminar
Friday, April 28, 2023
As UNCW’s Associate Provost for Global Partnerships and International Education since 2015, Dr. Michael Wilhelm has helped make many students’ dreams of traveling to another country come true.
This year, it was his turn. In March, he traveled to Taiwan as part of a Fulbright Seminar for International Education Administrators. of the grant was originally awarded in 2020-21but he was unable to travel until this year due to Covid restrictions.
Having heard many others in the field of international education describe the experience, Dr. Wilhelm hoped to attend one day. It was UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety’s encouragement after his experience in the same program in France a few years ago that prompted Wilhelm to apply.
“Dr. Wilhelm’s passion and exceptional talent advocating for education and global partnerships has led to unique and impactful opportunities for our students, faculty and staff. I am thrilled that he had the opportunity to share his wealth of experience with peers from around the world,” said Provost James J. Winebrake.
Wilhelm spent 10 days in Taipei and a week in the central and southern part of the island visiting universities, government ministries and high schools. He held a workshop session for Taiwanese Fulbright language teaching assistants preparing to teach Mandarin in American universities. He also attended pre-departure workshops for Taiwanese Fulbright scholars going to the US
They engaged in conversations about post-pandemic inward and outward student mobility and debated best practices in international education in the local context. Dr. Wilhelm said his interactions with the rest of the IEA group from American universities were just as important as with his Taiwanese counterparts.
“I have found tremendous interest from scholars, students and staff to come to UNCW,” he said. “I am eager to discuss opportunities for engagement moving forward. I strongly encourage everyone at UNCW to pursue these opportunities.”
Dr. Jennifer Fernandez-Villa, who also works in the Office of Global Partnerships and International Education as director of international student and scholar services, was awarded the same grant to travel to Japan this summer.
— Caroline Cropp
