The UK underlines its commitment to NATO’s nuclear deterrence

Defense Minister Baroness Goldie hosts the North Atlantic Council and Military Committee in Faslane.

The UK’s commitment to NATO security remains strong.

Scotland remains at the heart of the UK’s strategic defense capability.

The United Kingdom underlined its commitment to NATO’s Nuclear Deterrence as Defense Minister Baroness Goldie hosted members of the North Atlantic Council and NATO’s Military Committee at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde today.

Visiting the home of UK nuclear deterrence, Baroness Goldie reiterated the commitment to the nuclear enterprise, secured through the latest £3 billion funding boost announced in the Spring Budget.

With the nuclear industry supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the country, including around 7,000 at HMNB Clyde, continued investment in the future of the UK’s nuclear industry also contributes directly to the development of nuclear capabilities and economic growth, one of the main priorities of the prime ministers. .

Beyond the UK’s nuclear deterrent, Scotland is also home to some of the UK’s most important defense capabilities, including our rapid response alert based at RAF Lossiemouth, and a thriving defense industry with frigate-type 26 and Type 31 currently under construction at Scottish shipyards.

Since 1962, the UK has declared its nuclear deterrent to NATO defence, meaning that all NATO allies benefit from the UK’s Continuous Sea Defense (CASD) protection under collective defense.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

We have declared our nuclear deterrent for NATO’s defense for more than 60 years, and our commitment to the security of the NATO Alliance is absolute. The UK’s nuclear deterrence at all times is more important than ever, as the ultimate guarantee of our collective security.

of NATO Strategic Concept 2022 reaffirmed that the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent contributes significantly to NATO’s overall security. Operating every minute of every day, the nuclear deterrent protects the UK and our allies from the most extreme threats.

Defense Minister Baroness Goldie said:

Our continued investment in nuclear deterrence is vital to our security and that of our NATO allies, keeping people safe from the most extreme threats every minute of every day. Home to some of the UK’s most critical defense assets, Scotland continues to be one of the cornerstones of UK defence, keeping us all safe, driving prosperity and strengthening the Scottish economy.

Currently provided by the UK’s Vanguard Class submarines, while the new Dreadnought class is under construction, the deterrent will continue to operate for as long as the international situation requires.

Confirming the UK’s commitment to supporting the Sustained Deterrence at Sea, two new contracts were recently awarded to BAE Systems for design and materials as part of the third phase of Dreadnought delivery.

With £2bn announced for the program last year, these contracts, worth a collective £1.7bn, mark the UK’s continued momentum and commitment to the future of our nuclear deterrent.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Polaris Sales Agreement, a bilateral international agreement between the UK and the US, which set out the policy and basic terms for the sale of Polaris missiles (later upgraded to Trident) to the UK.

The First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said:

For 54 years, the Royal Navy has operated submarines carrying the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent on behalf of the nation and, by extension, our NATO allies. CASD is supported by many elements of UK defense but I am delighted that today our NATO partners are at HMNB Clyde meeting some of the fantastic men and women, civilian and service, who play a vital role in the enterprise .

The UK will also support its NATO allies with its new Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Vessel (MROS), currently undergoing a short refit period at Cammell Laird before joining the Fleet Auxiliary fleet Royal United Kingdom (RFA) later this year.

The vessel will be officially known as the RFA Proteus, the first of two MROS vessels dedicated to underwater surveillance and protection of our critical infrastructure.