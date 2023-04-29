International
Only a political solution will end the Syrian people (…)
Mr. President,
I thank Mr. Pedersen and Mrs. Doughten for their information.
I would like to emphasize two points.
First, only a political solution will end the suffering of the Syrian people.
As we repeat every month, the war in Syria is not over. This is why France is calling for an immediate national ceasefire and recalls that attacks against civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law.
The implementation of Resolution 2254 would enable building the foundations for a lasting peace. However, this roadmap has been ignored by the regime and its allies: the regime refuses to engage in good faith in the UN-led political process; and Russia has taken hostage the Constitutional Committee, which has not met for almost a year. In this context of deliberate obstruction, France reaffirms its full support for the mediation led by Geir Pedersen.
Given the seriousness of the crimes committed in Syria, France will continue its fight against impunity: those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity must be held accountable for their actions. The United Nations has extensively documented the systematic use of sexual abuse in the regime’s prisons and detention centers. This is just one example of the regime’s brutality. European sanctions aim to limit the freedom of action of the perpetrators of these crimes.
The dynamics of normalization at work since the last earthquake will not allow Syria to achieve lasting stability. In the absence of a political process, Syria will continue to destabilize the region: corruption, terrorism, captagonism and the impossible return of refugees will remain a reality. This is why the European Union has just adopted new sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in captagon trafficking.
This lack of perspective is not acceptable neither for the Syrian people, nor for the states of the region, nor for the international community as a whole. So we will continue to be demanding about the political process: the regime must take tangible steps to start a real process.
Let’s be clear: meeting the humanitarian needs of Syrians is a moral imperative. But this is not a political solution.
France is mobilized, as it has always been during the last twelve years, to support and help the Syrian people. Since the earthquake we have released 26 million euros, in addition to the 40 tons of emergency supplies that have been delivered.
The earthquakes of February 6 have added difficulties to an already very serious situation. It is essential to ensure by all means the delivery of aid. The earthquake has shown that it is essential to have several cross-border access points. The complexity of humanitarian operations remains due to the nature of the regime.
Delivery of aid through the cross-border mechanism and through convoys across lines remains a must. France regrets the ban on the latter since the end of January.
The brutality of repression over the past twelve years has caused the largest population displacement of the 21st century. Twelve million displaced persons or refugees aspire to return to their homes in Syria once conditions are met. Today they are not.
The international response to the earthquake cannot make us forget the reality. Responsibility should not be reversed. The humanitarian situation in Syria is catastrophic mainly because the regime has committed massive crimes against its own people.
Thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/only-a-political-solution-will-put-an-end-to-the-syrian-people-s-suffering
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Economy Needs Startup Visa Law
- Only a political solution will end the Syrian people (…)
- Can China help bring peace to Ukraine?
- Federal Reserve review blames SVB failure on Donald Trump-era rule changes
- Connectivity will make or break US military’s use of AI, official says
- Town of Russell votes on Entertainment District | News
- Maryland soccer head coach Mike Locksley agrees to new contract terms
- How to fix Safari not showing Grammarly in Google Docs
- The UK underlines its commitment to NATO’s nuclear deterrence
- After jibing venomous snake at PM Modi, Kharge backtracks – Reuters
- Hollywood punishes actress Cheryl Hines for her husband’s politics
- Kani Gutter Said Yes to This Made-in-Maine Grammy Dress