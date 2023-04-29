Only a political solution will end the Syrian people (…)

Mr. President,

I thank Mr. Pedersen and Mrs. Doughten for their information.

I would like to emphasize two points.

First, only a political solution will end the suffering of the Syrian people.

As we repeat every month, the war in Syria is not over. This is why France is calling for an immediate national ceasefire and recalls that attacks against civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law.

The implementation of Resolution 2254 would enable building the foundations for a lasting peace. However, this roadmap has been ignored by the regime and its allies: the regime refuses to engage in good faith in the UN-led political process; and Russia has taken hostage the Constitutional Committee, which has not met for almost a year. In this context of deliberate obstruction, France reaffirms its full support for the mediation led by Geir Pedersen.

Given the seriousness of the crimes committed in Syria, France will continue its fight against impunity: those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity must be held accountable for their actions. The United Nations has extensively documented the systematic use of sexual abuse in the regime’s prisons and detention centers. This is just one example of the regime’s brutality. European sanctions aim to limit the freedom of action of the perpetrators of these crimes.

The dynamics of normalization at work since the last earthquake will not allow Syria to achieve lasting stability. In the absence of a political process, Syria will continue to destabilize the region: corruption, terrorism, captagonism and the impossible return of refugees will remain a reality. This is why the European Union has just adopted new sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in captagon trafficking.

This lack of perspective is not acceptable neither for the Syrian people, nor for the states of the region, nor for the international community as a whole. So we will continue to be demanding about the political process: the regime must take tangible steps to start a real process.

Let’s be clear: meeting the humanitarian needs of Syrians is a moral imperative. But this is not a political solution.

France is mobilized, as it has always been during the last twelve years, to support and help the Syrian people. Since the earthquake we have released 26 million euros, in addition to the 40 tons of emergency supplies that have been delivered.

The earthquakes of February 6 have added difficulties to an already very serious situation. It is essential to ensure by all means the delivery of aid. The earthquake has shown that it is essential to have several cross-border access points. The complexity of humanitarian operations remains due to the nature of the regime.

Delivery of aid through the cross-border mechanism and through convoys across lines remains a must. France regrets the ban on the latter since the end of January.

The brutality of repression over the past twelve years has caused the largest population displacement of the 21st century. Twelve million displaced persons or refugees aspire to return to their homes in Syria once conditions are met. Today they are not.

The international response to the earthquake cannot make us forget the reality. Responsibility should not be reversed. The humanitarian situation in Syria is catastrophic mainly because the regime has committed massive crimes against its own people.

Thank you.