Navistar Delivers First International eMV Series with ePower to Sysco





ANAHEIM, California., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Navistar announces the delivery of the first International eMV Series with ePower for Sysco, a leading global foodservice distribution company. Together, the companies will collaborate to accelerate sustainability efforts in the Class 6 all-electric refrigerated truck segment.

The eMV International Series was first introduced at ACT Expo in 2021. With the availability of factory-installed ePower and electric power take-off (ePTO) options, fleets now have the ability to specify eMV International Series batteries class 6 and 7 electric trucks for aftermarket applications. The ePower option draws power directly from the electric vehicle’s battery pack and is the basis for electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU) applications. ETRU is a particularly important solution to help customers meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. “We worked closely with the transport refrigeration unit partner Thermo king and body builder Morgan Truck Body to ensure optimal ePower integration,” said Debbie Shust, VP, Medium Truck Business, Navistar. “It is a proud moment to be able to demonstrate this first-to-market eTRU in an electric vehicle together with Sysco.” This partnership supports the science-based climate goals of Navistar and Sysco. Sysco will meet its goal, in part, by electrifying 35% of the company’s US fleet by 2030, or the equivalent of adding 2,800 electric vehicles. “As a global foodservice leader, Sysco is proud to partner with Navistar, Thermo king and Morgan Truck Body to pilot the first all-electric Class 6 straight refrigerated truck,” said Marie Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sysco. “Collaboration with like-minded OEMs is required to further advance fleet electrification in our industry and meet our target to reduce operational emissions by 27.5% by 2030.” Through this partnership, Navistar and Sysco will pilot an International eMV Series with ePower that will be featured in Thermo King cabs 5484 during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Conference in Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. IN May 1-4. The international eMV series will also be available to experience first-hand at the ACT Expo Ride and Drive. About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, rethinking how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams, and find solutions where others don't. do. Based on Lisle, IllinoisNavistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates manufacture International branded commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all OnCommand products Advanced connectivity and Fleetrite servicesRESTARTED and Diamond Advantage aftermarket branded parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the trucking and transportation services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com. About Sysco Sysco is a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and education facilities, lodging facilities and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its product family also includes equipment and supplies for the food service and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 colleagues, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 ended July 2, 2022the company generated sales of more than 68 billion dollars. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com. For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information about Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as the primary channel for releasing key information to its investors. , some of which may contain previously non-public materials and information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that information that we disclose through any of these distribution channels may be considered material information. circle Thermo king Thermo king from Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator is a worldwide leader in sustainable transportation temperature control solutions. Thermo king has provided transportation temperature control solutions for a variety of applications including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipping containers and railcars since 1938.

