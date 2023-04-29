The province will provide $8.5 million for Abbotsford’s flood recovery projects

The provincial government on Friday announced $8.5 million in new funding to the City of Abbotsford for several flood recovery and mitigation projects.

In November 2021, catastrophic flooding devastated the Fraser Valleyas the region received unprecedented rainfall over just a few days. The province has called the incident the costliest natural disaster in BC history.

“We lived through those terrible days of November 2021 and no one wants to experience that again,” Emergency Management and Climate Preparedness Minister Bowinn Ma told a news conference in Abbotsford on Friday.

The government also signed an agreement with local First Nations, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Chilliwack to improve the flood resilience of the Sumas Prairie.

The province is providing an additional $4 million to support the Sumas River Flood Mitigation Collaborative Framework, which brings together a technical team of experts to advise on best practices for flood risk mitigation and guide program delivery of watershed recovery.

Ma said that working with local First Nations has been essential to the recovery effort.

“We learned things about our home here that were new to many of us, but not new to the First Nations who have lived here since ancient times,” Ma said.

Of the $8.5 million announced, $3.2 million is for flood defense improvements at the Barrowtown Pumping Station.

Consisting of four pumps, the station prevents water from the Fraser River from flooding Sumas Prairie, which was once a lake before it was drained by European settlers in the 1920s.

The Barrowtown Pumping Station, the only thing keeping excess water from the Fraser River from entering the former lake bed, came close to failing during the 2021 floods.

The remaining $5.38 million is for additional recovery projects, including a flood wall and safeguards for electrical systems.

Attending Friday’s press conference from left to right: Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Suma First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Forestry Minister Bruce Ralston, Emergency Management and Climate Preparedness Minister Bowinn Ma and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

‘A war with nature’

Chief Dalton Silver with the Suma First Nation said the decision to be part of the recovery effort was not an easy one as the initial decision to drain the lake was devastating at the time for the indigenous populations who used it as a food source.

“For thousands and thousands of years, our people have tried to live with nature. Some of the things we’re going to be involved with is actually a war with nature,” Silver said at Friday’s news conference.

However, he said he and the indigenous leadership concluded that the province’s recovery framework is in the interest of public safety.

“We saw the devastation inflicted on so many of our friends, our relatives, our neighbors. And I think in the interest of that future protection, we’re looking to work together and cooperate.”

Danger from spring floods

As the weather warms, the province is also warning residents that mid-elevation areas may experience a higher risk of flooding this weekend in low-lying areas near rivers and streams.

An information bulletin from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Preparedness says people should move away from riverbanks and shorelines during periods of high flow.

These areas include the Chilcot, the surrounding areas of Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Cache Creek and throughout the central interior and smaller watersheds in the Okanagan and Boundary regions.

“The River Forecast Center will monitor the situation and remain vigilant, watching for possible transitions to wet or warm weather that could contribute to an increased risk of flooding,” the bulletin said.