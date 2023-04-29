Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary General) on World Press Freedom Day 2023





“For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers. This day highlights a fundamental truth: all our freedom depends on freedom of the press. Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives us all the facts we need to form opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year’s theme reminds us, freedom of the press represents the very lifeblood of human rights. But in every corner of the world, press freedom is under attack. Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech that seeks to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy. The growing concentration of the media industry in the hands of a few, the financial collapse of many independent news organizations, and an increase in national laws and regulations stifling journalists are further expanding censorship and threatening freedom of expression. Meanwhile, journalists and media workers are being directly targeted online and offline as they carry out their vital work. They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned. At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022, an incredible 50 percent increase over the previous year. Nearly three-quarters of women journalists have experienced online violence and one in four have been physically threatened. Ten years ago, the United Nations created an Action Plan for the Safety of Journalists to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them. On this and every World Press Freedom Day, the world must speak with one voice. Stop threats and attacks. Stop arresting and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs. Stop the lies and misinformation. Stop targeting the truth and the indicators of the truth. While journalists defend the truth, the world stands with them.”

