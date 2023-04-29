Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling illExBulletin





The Turkish president’s campaign for another term after two decades in power suffered a blow this week when he fell ill.





MELISSA BLOCK, HOST: This week there was a flurry of concern about the health of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It came as he seeks a new term in elections on May 14. It’s another setback for a leader whose grip on power had appeared unshaken. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul. PETER KENYON, BYLINE: During a live interview Tuesday with a Turkish TV channel, the reporter finished asking his question and waited for Erdogan to answer – and kept waiting. (ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING) HASAN OZTURK: (Speaks Turkish). KENYON: As Erdogan struggled to speak, his aides rushed in and the interview was abruptly cut short. Not long after, CGTN, a Chinese news outlet, tweeted that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized. The Minister of Health of Turkey, Dr. Fahrettin Koca denied this, saying that Erdogan was suffering from a gastroenteritis infection. The president returned to the studio to finish that interview, but then canceled all of his campaign events on Wednesday. He was scheduled to attend the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant on Thursday, but dropped plans to attend in person, addressing the event by teleconference from Ankara. (ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING) PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Speaks Turkish). KENYON: Erdogan appeared pale and tired as he talked about Turkey finally getting its nuclear power plant up and running with Russia’s help. Officials rushed to reassure the public that the president was on the mend. Yesterday, Health Minister Koca said, I quote, “I was with him this morning. His health is good,” adding that the effect of the gastrointestinal infection has subsided and that Erdogan will resume his schedule. Erdogan, 69, has dominated Turkey’s politics for more than two decades, reshaping the government to consolidate power. He had maintained a demanding daily schedule of campaign events. His opponent, 74-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has also been criss-crossing Turkey, trying to convince voters it’s time for a post-Erdogan era in Turkish politics, but he and the six-party coalition he represents have both congratulated Erdogan. a quick one. recovery. Erdogan’s re-election challenges have included widespread public anger over what critics have called the government’s slow response to the earthquake and major aftershocks that struck in February, killing tens of thousands of people. And even before that, the country was plunged into an economic crisis. Now, he must also convince voters that he is healthy enough to serve another five-year term. Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.

