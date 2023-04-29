International
Qatar will host the men’s basketball World Cup in 2027
Qatar will host another World Cup, adding basketball to the sports portfolio of a small country with long-term ambitions to host the Olympics.
The International Basketball Federation selected Qatar to host the 2027 edition of the men’s World Cup on Friday. There was no voting between competing bids.
Doha will host every match of the 32-team event in pre-existing venues, FIBA said, also citing improved metro and public transport networks that were completed for the men’s soccer World Cup last year.
Qatar faced harsh criticism during a massive, 12-year construction project for the soccer World Cup over its treatment of the gas-rich nation’s workforce. FIBA did not refer to labor or human rights issues in announcing its decision, which came on the eve of the draw for the 2023 tournament.
Asked how it viewed the rights issues, FIBA said in a statement that with no construction required in Qatar “the time and cost savings from not building any new facilities will be focused on delivering the strongest possible legacy social”.
US Women’s Basketball Team Scores HISTORIC WIN AT FIBA WORLD CUP
“With all the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything well in advance and enjoy a unique experience as all the venues are 30 minutes apart,” the Switzerland-based governing body said. “Furthermore, all the venues that will be used for the main FIBA men’s events have already been built, while the green technologies used extensively will help deliver the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup as a neutral event to carbon.”
FIBA said other candidates it did not identify entered the waiting process, but Qatar was “the first to submit a bid that met the standard conditions”.
Qatar’s government said in a statement its “celebrated portfolio of hosting mega-sporting events gave FIBA the confidence to confirm the decision without hesitation”.
Qatar’s 89th-ranked team will automatically qualify as hosts. Qatar last played in the 2006 World Cup and lost all five of their matches.
LOSS NO. 1 FIBA RANKING, SPAIN HAS PRESENTED THE TOP COUNTRY
The 2026 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Germany, FIBA also decided on Friday. The 16-team tournament will be played in Berlin.
Qatar is the third consecutive Asian host of the men’s tournament. China hosted in 2019 and the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will host this year’s edition from August 25 to September. 10. Spain is the reigning champion.
Qatar’s sporting reception peaked, but it didn’t stop with the soccer World Cup. The basketball World Cup will be one of its main events before hosting the 2030 Asian Games, which will use several stadiums built for the soccer tournament.
A long-term goal for Qatar is to host the Olympics, although the only other option available for the Summer Games is the 2036 edition, as hosts for 2028 and 2032 have already been chosen.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A Doha bid was being prepared for the 2032 Games when the International Olympic Committee quickly pushed to select Brisbane without rival bidders being put to a vote.
The 100-member IOC group includes the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who joined the Olympic body in 2002 as one of its youngest ever members at the age of 21.
Doha tried to enter the host competitions for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, but the IOC denied it candidate status. The main obstacle was the IOC’s insistence that the games be held in July-August, when temperatures in Doha typically reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
