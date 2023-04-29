International
Elections in Paraguay are dominated by corruption and Taiwan
In the heart of Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, a tropical city near the border with Argentina, voters are gearing up for election day on Sunday, with the economy, corruption and Taiwan on their minds.
The farming nation of just under 7 million people will go to the polls to vote in what is expected to be a tight race between savvy economist Santiago Pena, 44, who represents the ruling Conservative Party of Colorado, and 60 – year old. Political veteran Efrain Alegre leads a broad center-left coalition and promises a change in foreign policy.
Pollsters see a close race, even a technical tie. Colorado’s ruling party has dominated Paraguayan politics for the past three-quarters of a century, in power for all but five years. But constant accusations of corruption have caused fissures to appear in their support.
We never talked about politics before because a victory for the Colorado Party was a done deal, 40-year-old bank employee Gustavo Vera told Reuters in the capital. There is an atmosphere of change, people are awake.
At the bustling street market Mercado 4 in Asuncion, most cited the difficult economic situation. The fiscal deficit rose to 3% of GDP last year, average annual growth over the past four years was down to 0.7%, and extreme poverty has increased.
We were going backwards, that’s how I feel, said Nicolas Ortigoza, 32, as he served chicken skewers at his stall. There is more corruption in Paraguay than jobs All I know is that we have to work a lot harder to make ends meet.
Whoever takes over the presidency in August is likely to come under pressure from the newly elected legislature to reduce spending after a boast to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the occupation of Ukraine. Alegre has pledged to cut energy bills and Pena has promised to create more jobs.
Whoever wins will have to limit public spending because the debt cannot continue to rise, economist and former finance minister Cesar Barreto told Reuters, adding that it was a complex moment for any new government.
In news outlets and political columns, talk has focused on the debate over whether to end long-standing diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China and a string of corruption charges against top Colorado Party leaders.
The US Treasury earlier this year imposed sanctions on party chief Horacio Cartes and vice president Hugo Velazquez, citing rampant corruption. They both deny the allegations.
But the noise is swaying some voters.
“We have lived for a long time with corruption, with poverty, with hidden drug trafficking and poor health care,” said student Eiden Malky, 19, who is voting for the first time.
There is a lot of opposition to Colorado. Not that future politicians will be better, but we will vote (for them) because they offer something different.
Alegre, in his third presidential campaign, has assembled a broad alliance of independent parties to challenge Colorado’s powerful political machine. But he has come under fire in some quarters for indicating that he would end 70 years of diplomatic ties with Taiwan in a bid to open up huge Chinese markets for Paraguayan soybeans and beef.
Back at Asuncion’s street market, fishmonger Candida Britez, 59, said her sales were poor and declining, and she was eager for a new political leader to improve things.
Customers used to buy three or five kilos, now maybe only one kilo. I barely manage to buy bread, sugar and milk, she said, adding that after the market closes she travels door to door selling what she can.
Those of us who don’t have much want to see lower prices, better schools and more affordable electricity under our next president, Britez said.
