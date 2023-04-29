Sam Kerr OAM to represent Australia at the Coronation





Australian football icon and CommBank Matildas captain Sam Kerr OAM has been named as the Australian flag bearer at the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort to take place at Westminster Abbey in London, England on Saturday 6 May 2023. Kerr is among a number of prominent Australians announced as representatives at the historic event alongside the Honorable Anthony Albanese MP, the Prime Minister, His Excellency the Honorable General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), the Governor-General and State Governors . It’s always an honor to represent Australia on the world stage, Kerr said. I am extremely proud and humbled to be chosen as the flag bearer on this historic occasion. Football Australia Chief Executive James Johnson said Kerrs inclusion in the delegation was a fitting recognition of her impact and contribution to Australia on and off the field. “This honor for Sam is well deserved and on behalf of Football Australia and the Australian football family, I want to congratulate Sam on this recognition on such a momentous occasion,” Johnson said. Australian football has participants from over 190 different nations and Sam is truly representative of modern Australia and the inclusive nature of our sport which allows Australians from all walks of life to participate and thrive in our game and society. As we saw in the recent CommBank Matildas documentary, the impact of Sam and her CommBank Matildas teammates has been transformative in how women and girls see themselves and their potential contribution to Australian life. For millions of women and girls to witness Sam leading the Australian delegation at a global historic moment will be highly emblematic in a way that will resonate for decades to come, Johnson concluded. Sam Kerr of Australia applauds their fans after beating England during the women’s international friendly match between England and Australia at the Gtech Community Stadium on April 11, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) A former Young Australian of the Year, Kerr will join healthcare professionals, musicians, artists, performers, educators and youth advocates as the group of outstanding individuals who embody the best of Australian society and values. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: I am honored to represent Australia at the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort, a historic occasion. I am proud to join a group of outstanding Australians who will also be attending the Coronation, showcasing our truly diverse and dynamic nation. Click here for the full list of Australian representatives at the Coronation.

