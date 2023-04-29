International
White rhinos for sale, one wary owner: tycoon seeks billionaire to buy his conservation farm | CONSERVATION
Wanted: an animal-loving billionaire who might consider buying 1,993 endangered white rhinos instead of a new superyacht or a Picasso, or a Picasso aboard a superyacht.
John Hume, a South African multimillionaire who started a rhino breeding project with about 200 animals 30 years ago, is selling all the rhinos and the 8,500-hectare (21,000-acre) conservation farm where they live in what should be listed as one of the most unusual auctions ever on the internet.
Tenders for the farm, 100 miles south-east of Johannesburg, start at $10 million (8 million) AND closes at 5pm on Monday 1 May International Rhino Day. They are also included along with rhinos which make up about 10% of the world’s total rhino population 213 buffalo, five hippopotamus, seven zebra and 11 giraffe.
Hume, 81, who made his fortune building timeshare resorts, said he was selling after spending $150 million on the project and could no longer support the rhinos.
I spent all my life savings on that rhino population for 30 years. And finally I ran out of money, he said. I hope there is a billionaire who would rather save the rhino population from extinction than own a superyacht.
His daughter-in-law Tammy Hume said Hume called an emergency family meeting last year when he realized he would soon no longer be able to afford the £8,000 a day cost of providing and feeding the rhinos. The farm employs about 100 people, including veterinarians, rangers and security guards to protect the animals from poachers. There is also a helicopter for air patrols.
Hume said selling the Platinum Rhino Project was the only option, after failing to overturn a global ban on the sale of rhino horn to fund the farm. The horn, which is used as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine, is said to be more valuable, by weight, in the hidden economy than ivory, cocaine or elephant gold.
The farm has a license to dehorn rhinos, which it claims helps protect them by making the animals less of a target for poachers. Humes said the severed rhino horn is DNA profiled, microchipped and kept in a secure location and is not for sale.
Hume said he fell in love with rhinos after he was drawn to a small farm in the countryside with a small herd of rhinos. I am sympathetic and emotional. Rhinos are weak. They have less chance of surviving poaching, he told Daily Maverick. It is impossible to say how much these 2000 rhinos have cost me. Billions. I was rich then. And now I’m not.
Hume said his ideal buyer is a person or foundation with a passion for rhino conservation and the means to continue the breeding project.
He added: With 200 rhinos born a year, the project has the power to make a significant difference and strengthen declining rhino populations on the African continent.
Tammy Hume said the family had spoken with several high-net-worth individuals who had expressed interest in purchasing the farm as a philanthropic gift to conservation efforts. They have also been in discussions with ecological foundations and zoos around the world.
She had hoped to fund future conservation work by releasing 100 rhinos into the wild, but was unable to find a charity or philanthropist to fund the effort. CUTTING [horns], we understand there is a lot of concern, but it was just an idea of how to generate revenue, she said. Another was to create a natural market from the reproduced rhinos, but no one was willing to pay for it.
As of Friday, no bids had been placed, but Hume said several people had registered for the auction and paid a registration fee of 90,000 rand (4,000).
We hope the auction has set off alarm bells around the world that we cannot continue to financially care for rhinos and these animals need a new savior.
Almost all (98.8%) of the southern white rhinos occur in just four countries: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya. They were, according to WWF, which was thought to be extinct in the late 19th century, but in 1895 a small population of less than 100 individuals was discovered in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. After more than a century of protection and management, they are now classified as Near Threatened and around 18,000 animals exist in protected areas and private game reserves. They are the only of the five rhinoceros species that are not endangered.
A WWF spokesperson said: [We] are working with rhino conservation experts to better understand the current and potential future contribution of white rhino conservation to Platinum Rhino and the role of captive breeding operations in white rhino conservation. Although the number of rhinos that have been bred at Platinum Rhino represent a significant percentage of the world’s remaining white rhinos, unfortunately it is increasingly happening in rhino conservation that our challenge is not a lack of rhinos, but a lack of protected areas more secure. suitable rhinoceros habitat.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/apr/28/white-rhinos-for-sale-one-careful-owner-tycoon-looks-for-a-billionaire-to-buy-his-conservation-ranch
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- White rhinos for sale, one wary owner: tycoon seeks billionaire to buy his conservation farm | CONSERVATION
- Hollywood comes to call Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft, appropriately enough
- Investing in resilience in a modified market
- What has changed a decade after the Rana Plaza collapse? : 1A : NPR
- Diane Keaton reveals the actor she loves working with
- Boston police try to identify the man who robbed Cricket Wireless with a knife
- Fashion’s biggest night: The Met Gala is right around the corner, here’s a guide
- Android, AI, AR, pixels
- Sam Kerr OAM to represent Australia at the Coronation
- Fed points finger at Trump-era pushback for SVB demise
- Mann ki Baat – Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live at the United Nations Headquarters
- President Jokowi to chair 7 meetings at 42nd ASEAN Summit