White rhinos for sale, one wary owner: tycoon seeks billionaire to buy his conservation farm | CONSERVATION

Wanted: an animal-loving billionaire who might consider buying 1,993 endangered white rhinos instead of a new superyacht or a Picasso, or a Picasso aboard a superyacht.

John Hume, a South African multimillionaire who started a rhino breeding project with about 200 animals 30 years ago, is selling all the rhinos and the 8,500-hectare (21,000-acre) conservation farm where they live in what should be listed as one of the most unusual auctions ever on the internet.

Tenders for the farm, 100 miles south-east of Johannesburg, start at $10 million (8 million) AND closes at 5pm on Monday 1 May International Rhino Day. They are also included along with rhinos which make up about 10% of the world’s total rhino population 213 buffalo, five hippopotamus, seven zebra and 11 giraffe.

Hume, 81, who made his fortune building timeshare resorts, said he was selling after spending $150 million on the project and could no longer support the rhinos.

John Hume, hotel magnate and owner of the Platinum Rhino Project. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images

I spent all my life savings on that rhino population for 30 years. And finally I ran out of money, he said. I hope there is a billionaire who would rather save the rhino population from extinction than own a superyacht.

His daughter-in-law Tammy Hume said Hume called an emergency family meeting last year when he realized he would soon no longer be able to afford the £8,000 a day cost of providing and feeding the rhinos. The farm employs about 100 people, including veterinarians, rangers and security guards to protect the animals from poachers. There is also a helicopter for air patrols.

Hume said selling the Platinum Rhino Project was the only option, after failing to overturn a global ban on the sale of rhino horn to fund the farm. The horn, which is used as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine, is said to be more valuable, by weight, in the hidden economy than ivory, cocaine or elephant gold.

Veterinarian Michelle Otto stands with a sedated and blindfolded rhino after cutting off its horn at breeder John Hume’s farm. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The farm has a license to dehorn rhinos, which it claims helps protect them by making the animals less of a target for poachers. Humes said the severed rhino horn is DNA profiled, microchipped and kept in a secure location and is not for sale.

Hume said he fell in love with rhinos after he was drawn to a small farm in the countryside with a small herd of rhinos. I am sympathetic and emotional. Rhinos are weak. They have less chance of surviving poaching, he told Daily Maverick. It is impossible to say how much these 2000 rhinos have cost me. Billions. I was rich then. And now I’m not.

Hume said his ideal buyer is a person or foundation with a passion for rhino conservation and the means to continue the breeding project.

He added: With 200 rhinos born a year, the project has the power to make a significant difference and strengthen declining rhino populations on the African continent.

Tammy Hume said the family had spoken with several high-net-worth individuals who had expressed interest in purchasing the farm as a philanthropic gift to conservation efforts. They have also been in discussions with ecological foundations and zoos around the world.

She had hoped to fund future conservation work by releasing 100 rhinos into the wild, but was unable to find a charity or philanthropist to fund the effort. CUTTING [horns], we understand there is a lot of concern, but it was just an idea of ​​how to generate revenue, she said. Another was to create a natural market from the reproduced rhinos, but no one was willing to pay for it.

A three-week-old rhino waiting to be fed. Photo: Luca Sola/AFP/Getty Images

As of Friday, no bids had been placed, but Hume said several people had registered for the auction and paid a registration fee of 90,000 rand (4,000).

We hope the auction has set off alarm bells around the world that we cannot continue to financially care for rhinos and these animals need a new savior.

Almost all (98.8%) of the southern white rhinos occur in just four countries: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya. They were, according to WWF, which was thought to be extinct in the late 19th century, but in 1895 a small population of less than 100 individuals was discovered in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. After more than a century of protection and management, they are now classified as Near Threatened and around 18,000 animals exist in protected areas and private game reserves. They are the only of the five rhinoceros species that are not endangered.

A WWF spokesperson said: [We] are working with rhino conservation experts to better understand the current and potential future contribution of white rhino conservation to Platinum Rhino and the role of captive breeding operations in white rhino conservation. Although the number of rhinos that have been bred at Platinum Rhino represent a significant percentage of the world’s remaining white rhinos, unfortunately it is increasingly happening in rhino conservation that our challenge is not a lack of rhinos, but a lack of protected areas more secure. suitable rhinoceros habitat.