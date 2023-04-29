What we are still learning about Rosalind Franklins Unheralded Brilliance | Smart news

About 70 years ago, scientists discovered the double helix structure of DNA. According to National Human Genome Research Institute.

But the story behind this discovery is one of inappropriate science and sexism. James Watson and Francis Crick, two scientists who later won the Nobel Prize for their research on DNA, are said to have stolen data from the chemist. Rosalind Franklin that played a key role in their progress.

Now, in an opinion piece published Tuesday in the journal Naturetwo scholars argue that while Franklin faced discrimination and did not receive due credit for her contributions, she was a more active participant in the discovery of the double helix than history gives her credit for.

She deserves to be remembered not as a victim of the double helix, but as an equal contributor to the resolution of the structure, Matthew Cobba zoologist at the University of Manchester in England, and Nathaniel Comforta historian of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, writes in the opinion piece.

In the 1950s, Watson and Crick studied DNA at Cambridge University from a theoretical perspective, trying to represent its structure using cardboard cutouts, according to an editorial in Nature accompanying the opinion. Meanwhile, Franklin and her colleague Maurice Wilkins, also a Nobel laureate, worked on the side at Kings College, using X-ray imaging to examine the molecule.

The commonly told story of their subsequent discovery derives from Watsons 1968 book, called Double helix. In it, he wrote that without Franklin’s consent, he was shown an X-ray image of DNA, known as Photo 51. He claims the image gave him the eureka moment that led to the discovery. The book also implies that Franklin did not notice the importance of her image.

But the authors of the new essay tell a different story, suggesting that Photo 51 was not as central to the discovery as Watson made it, and that his eureka moment was nothing more than a literary device to add drama.

Photo 51 played little, if any, part in the revelation, Cobb and Comfort write. If you know what the double helix structure of DNA is, you can surprisingly see it [the image]but the image doesn’t tell you that, Cobb tells him Guardians Nicola Davis.

In reality, they write, it was a report on the DNA research of Kings College scientists, including important work by Franklin, that was most important in confirming the double helix model. Franklin did not share this research herself, but a letter to Crick from one of her colleagues suggests that she was aware that the information was shared with two other scientists, the authors write. That way, the data wasn’t stolen from her, they argue.

still, Elspeth Garmana molecular biophysicist at the University of Oxford, pitches this idea to a little girl who she says New York Times Emily Anthes that Watson and Crick accept Franklins unpublished work is a little doubtful.

The authors also cite an unpublished draft of an article on time magazine, which would portray the discovery as a collaboration between two groups of DNA researchers. The draft, which has not been described by historians until now, depicted Franklin as having an equal role in the work. Cobb and Comfort claim that, they had time article published, Franklin would have received more credit for her contributions.

It received some credit, although the early appearance of the double helix included signing Franklins along with Watsons and Cricks. And in a 1954 letter, the men acknowledged that their progress would have been highly unlikely, if not impossible, without Franklin’s input, according to the essay.

Even if the story of the double helix is ​​less sinister than previously thought, Franklin still hasn’t gotten the recognition she deserves for her work, experts say. Times. Then,Double helixdescribed Franklin in an unflattering manner and denied credit where credit was due.

At the age of 37, Franklin died of cancer in 1958, just five years after the discovery. She did not live to readDouble helixor watch Watson and Crick receive the Nobel Prize. Neither man mentioned her contributions during their acceptance speeches, although Wilkins did.

What is unequal and has always been unequal and still is unequal to Rosalind Franklin is the credit she did not receive after the discovery, Jacalyn Duffina hematologist and historian of medicine at Queens University in Canada, tells about Times.

Howard Markela medical historian at the University of Michigan, tells Maddie Burakoff for Associated Press (AP) that Franklin was robbed by other scientists and that they didn’t give her credit because she was a Jewish woman.

Franklin, however, made substantial progress in this area, experts say. After her work on DNA, she went on to make important discoveries in virus research.

Her family often expresses the wish that her immense contribution to science be celebrated and that she is not portrayed as just a woman deceived by men. James Naismithsays the director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute Guardian.

Markel tells the AP that Franklin should be remembered as a great scientist who was an equal contributor to the process.

