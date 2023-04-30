Lonely pet parrots find friendship through video chats, new study findsExBulletin







change the subtitles Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University Once upon a time, Polly just wanted a cracker. Nowadays, Polly might want a Zoom call. or recent study took 18 pet parrots and examined whether video calls could help them meet their social needs. Parrots are highly complex social creatures and outperform 6- and 7-year-olds on puzzle tasks and memory skills, says Jennifer Cunha of Northeastern University, who co-authored the study. “They have high emotional needs that aren’t always met very well in social situations,” she said. And birds of a feather should not always flock together, according to another lead researcher, Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas of the University of Glasgow. “A very high percentage of them have diseases that can be transferred when personal interaction occurs,” Hirskyj-Douglas said. So Hirskyj-Douglas and Cunha teamed up with lead author Rebecca Kleinberger, also of Northeastern University, to see if captive parrots could socialize via video calls.

change the subtitles North Eastern University/University of Glasgow They taught them to ring a bell, after which a tablet would be presented. One or two images of other parrots would appear on a phone or tablet, and using their beaks or tongues, the parrots would choose. To see how much the parrots wanted to spend time in video chats, the researchers measured engagement and agency. “So how often were the parrots called when the system was available and then how quickly did they use the system,” Hirskyj-Douglas explained. They were prepared to see negative reactions from the birds, such as aggression. But instead, they say they saw a lot of social behavior that they might see between birds that are together or in the wild. “So mirroring behaviors where they can move in the same way, dancing, singing together,” Cunha said. “They really seem to, as one owner said, come alive during calls.”

change the subtitles Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University Kleinberger said that while there was potential for bonding between animals through the screen, there were also unknown risks of exposing the birds to a new technology, so they had to be careful in training owners and monitoring video conversations closely. But the researchers concluded that video calling technology could reproduce some of the social benefits of living in a flock, even among parrot species. And Cunha said some of the birds still want to talk to their friends. “Some of the birds keep calling each other. So I think there’s a lot of long-term potential for these kinds of relationships,” she said. In other words, maybe what Polly wants is a lasting friendship, even through a screen.

