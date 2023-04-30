The Montevideo Maru has been found, but the wrecks of other ‘hell ships’ such as the Rakuyo Maru are still missing

Last week’s discovery of the sinking of the Montevideo Maru was a welcome final chapter in what has been an extremely painful story for the families of those who died in Australia’s worst maritime disaster.

The ship, which was torpedoed by an American submarine, took some 979 Australian troops and civilians to their deaths off the coast of the Philippines in July 1942.

The location of the wreck remained a mystery for more than 80 years, before a team led by the non-profit Silentworld Foundation discovered it after 12 days of searching in the South China Sea.

It was a sliver of good news in an overwhelmingly tragic tale of World War II Japanese prisoner-of-war “hellships” that some historians feel remains familiar decades later.

According to research by the Australian War Memorial, more than 22,000 Allied troops died on the Japanese Hellships, including 19,000 who were victims of so-called friendly fire, more than the number of men who died on the Thai-Burma Railway.

Of these, about 1,800 were Australians, most of whom died in two shipwrecks two years apart.

Researchers believe that up to 126,000 prisoners were transported on hellish voyages on ships lasting up to 70 days, with little food or water and under the constant threat of attack by US submarines and Allied aircraft.

The story of the Montevideo Maru is well known, but the story of others such as the Rakuyo Maru is much less prominent in the public consciousness.

Senior historian at the Australian War Memorial, Lachlan Grant, said the experiences of Australians who died on these ships were often overshadowed by other POW stories.

“I don’t think it’s a very well-known aspect of Australia’s war and also particularly of the Australian prisoners who were transported to Japan during the war,” Dr Grant said.

“The camps at Changi, the terribly tragic story of Sendakan and the Thai-Burma railways, these are such strong stories that they somehow overshadow the various other stories of incarceration.”

The sinking of a ‘hell ship’

The wolf pack of three US submarines Sealion, Growler and Pampanito had spent just over three weeks hunting for prey in the South China Sea when they encountered a convoy of Japanese ships.

It was still dark on the morning of September 12, 1944 when they attacked.

The submarine’s torpedoes sent a destroyer to the bottom of the ocean and disabled a tanker, the flames of which helpfully illuminated a large transport ship, the Rakuyo Maru, traveling at the rear of the convoy of enemy ships.

Sealion fired two torpedoes at the ship, both hitting their target, causing the ship to burst into flames.

In response to the fire, the trio of submarines were forced to submerge and clear the scene.

They had done enough damage for now.

Three days later, American ships began to encounter wreckage drifting out to sea and returned to the scene of the battle days earlier.

From a distance they saw what they assumed were Japanese survivors clinging to tires and debris, but as they got closer it became clear they were something different.

Some men were wiping away layers of engine oil to reveal curly red hair and were shouting in English. The submariners thought they might have been Dutch, but it soon became clear that beneath the oil and sludge the men were British and Australian.

In an interview with his US Navy superiors a few weeks later, Pampanito’s captain, Lt. Commander Landon L. Davis Jr. said the men were in a terrible state.

“We gave them water immediately, that was their greatest need, they had had no water. Some of them could not even drink the water; we had to give them a wet cloth to chew in their mouths,” he said. .

“Others had very bad skin conditions, we tried to wipe the oil in big buckets from above and with that fuel oil we managed to wipe off most of the heavy grease. We cut up all the clothes and threw them away.

“I know a gentleman that we picked up, he was also by himself, no raft, he was just floating in the water, and it was almost dark, at night, and we saw him waving what I thought was a white hat or a hand, or something like that, and we came over and the only thing he was waving was his hand, they were so white from being in salt water it looked like a white sheet of paper.”

The men were able to tell the Americans that they were what remained of the approximately 1,300 Allied prisoners who were loaded onto the Rakuyo Maru for transport to Japan, the same ship torpedoed by Sealion days earlier.

They survived the horrors of the Thai-Burma railway only to find themselves in more danger at sea.

The Rakuyo Maru did not sink immediately, but took hours to sink, giving the men and their Japanese captors time to abandon ship.

The Japanese were taken from their ships, but many of the Allied prisoners were left to fend for themselves in rafts that were so overloaded that they sat inches below the waterline.

When boarding the ship, the men were each given a block of raw rubber, which they were told would be used as a life preserver if the ship sank, but the blocks had no propulsion power, which was how the Japanese were transporting raw rubber to home. .

The survivors of the Rakuyo Maru had already been through hell

Of the 1,300 Allied prisoners aboard the Rakuyo Maru, only 150 were rescued by the Americans, with another 500 recaptured by the Japanese.

The sinking of the Rakuyo Maru and another ship in the convoy, the Kachidoki Maru, claimed the lives of 542 Australians and more than 1,000 British captives.

In addition to months of recovery from malnutrition, abuse and disease, the 150 Australian survivors of Rakuyo Marualso underwent months of interrogation.

Lachlan Grant said the men confirmed a tale of horror that had until then only been imagined.

“These guys gave the first eyewitness accounts of the conditions for the Japanese prisoners of war, so they survived the Thai-Burma railway,” Dr Grantsa said.

“Up to this point in the war, there were only rumors in Australia about what conditions for prisoners of war might have been like, but these were the proper eyewitness accounts.”

Details of the sinking of the Rakuyo Maru, the rescue of the men and the details they gave of conditions in Japanese hands were initially suppressed by the Australian government.

The names of those found were not released and the incident was not revealed in parliament until two months after the ship sank.

“You can imagine what it must have been like for all the families of the 22,000 Australian POWs when you have these survivors who have come back who might know one of their relatives. They might know what happened to one of their loved ones.” said Lachlan Grant.

“Many people wanted to talk to them. “Did you know my brother? Did you know my husband? What happened to him?” They were quite wanted.”

It was not discovered until decades later that American commanders in many cases knew that the ships targeted by their submarines were carrying Allied prisoners of war.

Unknown to the Japanese and undetected until the 1970s, codebreakers had successfully deciphered Japanese messages, giving American commanders a breakdown of the ships in a convoy and what the ships were carrying.

“The Rakuyo Maru was in a much larger convoy and the Americans knew which ships were in the convoy and what was on board, but the submarines would not have been able to identify the individual ships within the convoy,” Dr Grant said.

“The American [commanders] Basically they made the decision not to inform the U-boat commanders that there were POWs in the convoy because they didn’t want the U-boat commanders to hesitate in their attacks.”

The death of 19,000 prisoners of war at the hands of their allies was seen as an unfortunate but acceptable byproduct of damaging the Japanese war effort.

We found the wreckage. Now what?

In the days since the discovery of the wreckage of the Montevideo Maru, there has been talk of the closure the discovery brings to the families and descendants of the people who died.

But Joan Beaumont of the Center for Strategic and Defense Studies at the Australian National University believes “closure” is an overused word.

“We’re talking about grandchildren and I have questions – some people think unfairly about this whole idea of ​​closure,” Professor Beaumont said.

“Is it really the grief that these generations are feeling? I think there’s immense curiosity and pleasure in knowing more, so that’s something I would caution people to think about.

“Why do we find the discovery of this ruin so significant?”

The ruins of Montevideo Maruis now a war grave, but, lying 4,000 meters below sea level, it will not inspire pilgrimages in the same way as Gallipoli or Kokoda.

Professor Beaumont, who has previously raised concerns about what she called an excess of commemoration or “obvious commemoration”, is careful to place too much importance on the discovery.

“Now that it’s revealed, what difference does the commemoration process really make?” she said.

“The revelation in a sense completes the story and people find great pleasure in that, but I don’t think anyone today really feels sorry for those people.”

Professor Beaumont argues, despite the reaction generated by the discovery of the Montevideo Maru, there is no great need to find other wrecks like the Rakuyo Maru.

“It would be satisfying to know where she sank, but those people on that ship we know more about. We know more about their experience of captivity.”

“This whole thing of a sea grave, so to speak, people enjoy it, but they also can’t visit it.”

The discovery of the Montevideo Maru on the eve of Anzac Day, more than 80 years after it sank, suggests there may yet be chapters to be written in Australia’s POW story.

“I think it just shows that history is always evolving and that these ruins are still there and at some point in time they will be revealed,” Lachlan Grantsaid.

“We’ve seen the importance of history this week. We remember these events, there are people who remember them and they are an important part of Australian World War II history.”