Notes for next summer | News, Sports, Jobs

This will be a great summer, just because it will be. I don’t care if our politicians burn themselves out, or Tucker Carlson never gets a job, or eggs cost $20. I will ignore the circus around me for three solid months because I am determined to restore my sanity.

This is called creating a bubble, which protects you from the apparent chaos around you and allows you to live in a state of happiness despite all the opposing signs. I normally refuse to live in such a state of ignorance, but since everyone else around me seems to be doing it, why not take a summer vacation from it all myself?

Since 1997, I have closely followed the affairs of this country, along with the rest of the world’s news, with a suspicious and concerned eye. It all started when I was working as a reporter in Massachusetts, and suddenly the world began to seem strange to me. The news was coming off the AP wire with a political slant and the state government started taking unpopular decisions that seemed to infringe on people’s rights. I noticed this before many others did because at that point, I had been working in the media for many years and had a front row seat. It was just easier to see from my perspective.

Since then, I have spent most of my adult life serving as a witness to the profound changes in this country that seem to escalate every year. I’ve been gravitated by shock, frustration with my friends, family and peers, sometimes outright panic about my knowledge.

But not this summer. This summer I’m determined to spend my days as if I lived in 1952. I’m putting down my phone, turning off the TV, and finding something deep and interesting to do from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Look for me on the water in a sailboat, or picking blueberries, or skipping rocks in the gorge. I am determined to fill my days with things that have meaning, or that teach me something, or that fill my life with something other than fear.

On July 8, Natalie Merchant will perform with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. This creates a nice bubble. Natalie is a legend and a Chautauqua County girl, so I know she needs no introduction here. I got my tickets, so I’m one step closer to my summer plans.

I guess I’ll skip the Findlay Lake Triathalon, thanks, but the Lucille Ball Festival on August 2-6 has more than 50 events and 30 artists, and it looks like the planners are going to outdo themselves again. I’ll be there in a red wig and a polka dot dress. ask me

And I’m going to the Celtic Festival in Mayville at the end of August, which is offering a great line-up of Celtic music. And they have a beer and wine garden, so what do we have to lose, exactly? If you want to be happy, pretend you’re Irish for a day.

And if it’s the last thing I do, I’ll go to the Seneca Native American Museum in Salamanca because I keep planning to go and never do. And I’m not missing the Rib Fest in Celeron this summer in early June or the Allentown Arts Festival in Buffalo, which is always great.

Not to pay too much homage to alcohol, but I know my husband will want to spend the day at the NYS Craft Brewers Festival being held in Buffalo this summer on June 24th at Canalside.

The Great Blue Heron Music Festival and the Ellicotville Music Festival take place on the same weekend, June 30th through July 2nd, so there’s a choice to be made there. July 8-9 is the taste of Buffalo, which will taste great if you’re after chicken and beef wings at the kimmelwecks. I love Buffalo food, also known in culinary circles as bar food.

Closer to home, we have the Summer Beer and Music Festival at Southern Tier Brewery’s scenic property here in Lakewood. The event is free to the public and will feature live music, homemade food and a barrel bowling tournament.

Lenhart will remain closed this summer while renovations are completed, so we’ll have to find another place to rock. Does anyone have a porch they’d like to volunteer?