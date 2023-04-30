International
Notes for next summer | News, Sports, Jobs
This will be a great summer, just because it will be. I don’t care if our politicians burn themselves out, or Tucker Carlson never gets a job, or eggs cost $20. I will ignore the circus around me for three solid months because I am determined to restore my sanity.
This is called creating a bubble, which protects you from the apparent chaos around you and allows you to live in a state of happiness despite all the opposing signs. I normally refuse to live in such a state of ignorance, but since everyone else around me seems to be doing it, why not take a summer vacation from it all myself?
Since 1997, I have closely followed the affairs of this country, along with the rest of the world’s news, with a suspicious and concerned eye. It all started when I was working as a reporter in Massachusetts, and suddenly the world began to seem strange to me. The news was coming off the AP wire with a political slant and the state government started taking unpopular decisions that seemed to infringe on people’s rights. I noticed this before many others did because at that point, I had been working in the media for many years and had a front row seat. It was just easier to see from my perspective.
Since then, I have spent most of my adult life serving as a witness to the profound changes in this country that seem to escalate every year. I’ve been gravitated by shock, frustration with my friends, family and peers, sometimes outright panic about my knowledge.
But not this summer. This summer I’m determined to spend my days as if I lived in 1952. I’m putting down my phone, turning off the TV, and finding something deep and interesting to do from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Look for me on the water in a sailboat, or picking blueberries, or skipping rocks in the gorge. I am determined to fill my days with things that have meaning, or that teach me something, or that fill my life with something other than fear.
On July 8, Natalie Merchant will perform with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. This creates a nice bubble. Natalie is a legend and a Chautauqua County girl, so I know she needs no introduction here. I got my tickets, so I’m one step closer to my summer plans.
I guess I’ll skip the Findlay Lake Triathalon, thanks, but the Lucille Ball Festival on August 2-6 has more than 50 events and 30 artists, and it looks like the planners are going to outdo themselves again. I’ll be there in a red wig and a polka dot dress. ask me
And I’m going to the Celtic Festival in Mayville at the end of August, which is offering a great line-up of Celtic music. And they have a beer and wine garden, so what do we have to lose, exactly? If you want to be happy, pretend you’re Irish for a day.
And if it’s the last thing I do, I’ll go to the Seneca Native American Museum in Salamanca because I keep planning to go and never do. And I’m not missing the Rib Fest in Celeron this summer in early June or the Allentown Arts Festival in Buffalo, which is always great.
Not to pay too much homage to alcohol, but I know my husband will want to spend the day at the NYS Craft Brewers Festival being held in Buffalo this summer on June 24th at Canalside.
The Great Blue Heron Music Festival and the Ellicotville Music Festival take place on the same weekend, June 30th through July 2nd, so there’s a choice to be made there. July 8-9 is the taste of Buffalo, which will taste great if you’re after chicken and beef wings at the kimmelwecks. I love Buffalo food, also known in culinary circles as bar food.
Closer to home, we have the Summer Beer and Music Festival at Southern Tier Brewery’s scenic property here in Lakewood. The event is free to the public and will feature live music, homemade food and a barrel bowling tournament.
Lenhart will remain closed this summer while renovations are completed, so we’ll have to find another place to rock. Does anyone have a porch they’d like to volunteer?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.post-journal.com/opinion/local-commentaries/2023/04/notes-on-the-coming-summer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Notes for next summer | News, Sports, Jobs
- The last flights leave Khartoum, but how many British citizens are stuck in Sudan?
- Donald Trump maintains his grip on Republicans in Georgia
- Maren Morris, Arcade Fire, Third Eye Blind among acts bringing energy to day one of Something in the Waters Daily Press
- Gov’s proposal to hold post-budget polls shows ‘bad intentions’, says Imran
- TheLastMovieStars director Ethan Hawke talks about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward – Deadline
- Where non-drafted players sign up to NFL
- Louis Vuitton transforms the Seoul bridge into a runway for a fashion show
- 20 years ago – the most powerful earthquake rocked northern Alabama
- China intends to access Mercosur via Paraguay and Xi Jinping seeks his own geopolitical victory in Asuncin
- Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92 in hospital
- Announcing the launch of a $250 million community decarbonization fund