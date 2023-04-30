King Charles III’s coronation will include Jews, Muslims and other faiths tooExBulletin



LONDON It will be the crowning of many faiths and many languages.

King Charles III, eager to show he can be a unifying figure for all of the United Kingdom, will be crowned in a ceremony that will for the first time include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England.

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will take part in various aspects of the coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office said on Saturday, as it revealed details of a service it described as an act of Christian worship that would reflect contemporary society.

The ceremony will also include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, as well as English.

“The service contains new elements that reflect the diversity of our contemporary society,” Archbishop Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Church of England, said in a statement. “It is my prayer that all who attend this service, whether of faith or not, will find ancient wisdom and new hope that brings inspiration and joy.”

The coronation ceremony reflects Charles’ efforts to show that the 1,000-year-old monarchy is still relevant in a country that is far more diverse than it was when his mother was crowned 70 years ago. While the king is the supreme governor of the Church of England, the latest census showed that less than half the population now describe themselves as Christian.

Built around the theme “Called to Serve,” the coronation service will begin with one of the youngest members of the congregation, a Chapel Royal chorister, saluting the king. Charles will answer by saying, “In His name and after His example, I come not to serve, but to serve.”

The moment is meant to highlight the importance of young people in the world today, according to Lambeth Palace, the home of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The service will also include many historical elements highlighting the ancient traditions through which power has been passed down to new kings and queens over the centuries.

In the most sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects.

A screen will cover Charles at this moment and the anointing will not be visible on television or to most people in the abbey, except for a few senior members of the clergy.

“When the screen that will surround the coronation chair is removed, the king is revealed to us all as someone who has taken responsibility to serve God and to serve the people,” said a spokesman for Lambeth Palace, speaking on condition of anonymity.

This will be followed by the presentation of the coronation regalia, sacred objects such as the orb and scepter that symbolize the monarch’s power and responsibilities.

In another innovation that reflects Britain’s changing religious landscape, members of the House of Lords from Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions will present the king with objects without clear Christian symbolism.

The new King will then be crowned and the chorus of “God Save the King” will echo through the Abbey.

Once Charles is crowned, the traditional honor of the peers will be replaced by a “homage of the people”, in which people in the Abbey and those watching on television will be invited to pledge their allegiance to the king.

Camilla will then be anointed, in a similar fashion to that of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 1937. However, Camilla’s anointing will not be hidden behind a screen.

The congregation will also be invited to say the Lord’s Prayer in the language of their choice.

Just before Charles departs in the Gold State Coach for a procession through the streets of London, leaders and representatives of faith communities will give a salute in unison. The salute will not be reinforced out of respect for those who are observing the Jewish Sabbath and are prohibited from using electrical equipment, Lambeth Palace said.