Kootenay conservation groups work to conserve the western painted turtle

Conservation groups in BC’s East Kootenay have worked for the past 30 years to conserve western painted turtles, saying that without intervention, the species will lose most of its nests to predators.

The western painted turtle is a blue-listed species, meaning its habitats are at risk. Depredation and loss of habitat by human activity has particularly affected the population of the southern Interior for decades.

Rocky Mountain Naturalists, along with the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), are working to conserve the turtles and their habitat in Cranbrook.

Greg Ross, member of the Rocky Mountain Naturalists and keeper of western painted turtles at Lake Elizabeth, has cared for their nests for nearly a decade.

He says that without intervention, western painted turtles will lose 90 percent of their nests to predators, mainly skunks.

Last year, only six of nearly 100 nests were lost to predation at Lake Elizabeth in Cranbrook, thanks to the group’s efforts, Ross says.

Ross says they’re hoping to get that number down to zero, and thinks events like Turtle Day, which was held in Lake Elizabeth on April 26, can help.

Turtle Day was created in 2014 by the FWCP in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Naturalists. It’s a free family event. Wednesday saw more than 800 people in attendance.

Western painted turtles at Elizabeth Lake in Cranbrook, BC on April 26, 2023. (Coey Bullock/CBC News)

Elementary and middle school students were on Turtle Day to observe demonstrations by Ross and others. They learned about turtle habitat, the life cycle and how nests are maintained and dug in the spring.

Rocky Mountain Naturalists maintain and monitor the nesting area at Elizabeth Lake. They work with biologists for the province of BC, with funding from the FWCP.

Angus Glass, communications coordinator for the FWCP, says Turtle Day helps spread the word.

“Turtle Day is about encouraging local school children to come and the public so that people are more aware of their habitat needs, their life cycle and really have more love for turtles painted western.”

Greg Ross, with Rocky Mountain Naturalists, seen here Wednesday, April 26, 2023, has cared for nests of western painted turtles for nearly a decade. (Coey Bullock/CBC News)

A unique species

According to Wildlife Preservation Canada, western painted turtles are the largest subspecies of painted turtles, with dark shells that can reach 25 centimeters long.

Their plastron, or lower abdomen, is usually reddish in color with a unique design. Ross says each plastron is different and likens it to a person’s fingerprint.

Turtles can live up to 50 years, that is, if they survive infancy.

Angus Glass with the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program, seen here Wednesday, April 26, 2023, says Turtle Day is an important public education tool. (Coey Bullock/CBC News)

The turtles hatch from their eggs in late August, remaining buried underground in their nests until spring.

Around this time of year, the young begin to emerge from their nests in search of water. Sometimes they will travel a great distance from their nest to the water, often without the protection of their parents.

Ross helps that process by digging nests and physically placing the turtles at the water’s edge.

“We’re going to put them closer to the water because I don’t like leaving them alone on the beach, it’s amazing the predators that will come. [for them]”, he said.

Creating a safe haven for turtle nests

Elizabeth Lake is located on the side of Highway 3/95 in Cranbrook.

Ross says that years ago, the turtles that call the lake home would build their nests along the highway, causing further population decline. Many turtles ended up being hit by vehicles.

Lake Elizabeth in Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The sandy shore along the left side of the lake is where western painted turtles lay their eggs. (Coey Bullock/CBC News)

Now, turtles don’t have to cross the busy road.

Instead, the Rocky Mountain Naturalists have created a safe zone on the shores of the lake, which is fenced off. It deters predators while also allowing turtle nests to be closer to the water.

“To be able to do this job, I’m very proud,” Ross said.