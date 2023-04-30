International
Kootenay conservation groups work to conserve the western painted turtle
Conservation groups in BC’s East Kootenay have worked for the past 30 years to conserve western painted turtles, saying that without intervention, the species will lose most of its nests to predators.
The western painted turtle is a blue-listed species, meaning its habitats are at risk. Depredation and loss of habitat by human activity has particularly affected the population of the southern Interior for decades.
Rocky Mountain Naturalists, along with the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), are working to conserve the turtles and their habitat in Cranbrook.
Greg Ross, member of the Rocky Mountain Naturalists and keeper of western painted turtles at Lake Elizabeth, has cared for their nests for nearly a decade.
He says that without intervention, western painted turtles will lose 90 percent of their nests to predators, mainly skunks.
Last year, only six of nearly 100 nests were lost to predation at Lake Elizabeth in Cranbrook, thanks to the group’s efforts, Ross says.
Ross says they’re hoping to get that number down to zero, and thinks events like Turtle Day, which was held in Lake Elizabeth on April 26, can help.
Turtle Day was created in 2014 by the FWCP in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Naturalists. It’s a free family event. Wednesday saw more than 800 people in attendance.
Elementary and middle school students were on Turtle Day to observe demonstrations by Ross and others. They learned about turtle habitat, the life cycle and how nests are maintained and dug in the spring.
Rocky Mountain Naturalists maintain and monitor the nesting area at Elizabeth Lake. They work with biologists for the province of BC, with funding from the FWCP.
Angus Glass, communications coordinator for the FWCP, says Turtle Day helps spread the word.
“Turtle Day is about encouraging local school children to come and the public so that people are more aware of their habitat needs, their life cycle and really have more love for turtles painted western.”
A unique species
According to Wildlife Preservation Canada, western painted turtles are the largest subspecies of painted turtles, with dark shells that can reach 25 centimeters long.
Their plastron, or lower abdomen, is usually reddish in color with a unique design. Ross says each plastron is different and likens it to a person’s fingerprint.
Turtles can live up to 50 years, that is, if they survive infancy.
The turtles hatch from their eggs in late August, remaining buried underground in their nests until spring.
Around this time of year, the young begin to emerge from their nests in search of water. Sometimes they will travel a great distance from their nest to the water, often without the protection of their parents.
Ross helps that process by digging nests and physically placing the turtles at the water’s edge.
“We’re going to put them closer to the water because I don’t like leaving them alone on the beach, it’s amazing the predators that will come. [for them]”, he said.
Creating a safe haven for turtle nests
Elizabeth Lake is located on the side of Highway 3/95 in Cranbrook.
Ross says that years ago, the turtles that call the lake home would build their nests along the highway, causing further population decline. Many turtles ended up being hit by vehicles.
Now, turtles don’t have to cross the busy road.
Instead, the Rocky Mountain Naturalists have created a safe zone on the shores of the lake, which is fenced off. It deters predators while also allowing turtle nests to be closer to the water.
“To be able to do this job, I’m very proud,” Ross said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/turtle-day-kootenays-1.6825184
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Center Drives Maritime Innovation with Sagarmala Startup Policy
- Kootenay conservation groups work to conserve the western painted turtle
- What is the relationship between Tom Brady and Donald Trump?
- “The way to kill this trend is to do a brilliant job”: Anupam Kher on Boycott Bollywood
- (RV) Women’s tennis captures its first KCAC tournament championship
- What’s next for Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal after its ban in the UK?
- Expected losses from a major earthquake in California soar. Here’s why
- Russia says it ‘welcomes’ efforts to end war; Launches missile strikes killing 26 The European Conservative
- Turkey’s first voters turn away from Erdogan
- Texas man kills neighbors in overnight rampage DW 4/29/2023
- Priyanka Chopra always takes time for her family | Entertainment
- Tracking UGA footballs not drafted for free agents after 2023 NFL Draft