World Series Champion Cardinals Broadcaster Mike Shannon Dies





ST. LOUIS (AP) Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime broadcaster in St. Louis. Louis Cardinals, is dead. He was 83. The Cardinals said he died Saturday night in St. Louis. The team did not mention the cause of death. Mike’s unique bond with Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals and the St. Louis community. Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, beginning in 1972. That followed a brief stint in the front office and a nine-year career with his hometown team, the first two seasons with future Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Joe Buck, an old friend of Shannon’s and former radio partner, said Shannon was a huge influence on his career. I learned broadcasting from my dad (Hall of Fame announcer Jack Buck), but I learned baseball from Mike, Buck said in a phone interview. He was a faithful and great man. I didn’t know anyone who had more fun. He had the best schedule and always had things going on. Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967 when the St. Louis beat Roger Maris and won another World Series. Buck noted that Shannon had a great eye for talent and trends, but one of the few things he was wrong about was thinking Maris’ single-season home run record would stand. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hit an American League record 62 home runs last year, breaking Maris’ mark of 61 that had stood since 1961. “I think he was as surprised as anybody because he didn’t think anybody was going to break the record because of the pressure and the attention,” Buck said of Shannon. Shannon, affectionately known as Man of the Moon to St. Louis fans. He owned a pair of restaurants near Busch Stadium before they closed in 2016. His close relationship with Cardinals fans shows the unique impact baseball has connecting generations of fans, commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. Cardinals broadcaster Chip Caray’s family also had a long history with Shannon. Caray’s grandfather, Hall of Fame announcer Harry Caray, called Shannon’s games when he was a player. Wherever he went, he just made people laugh. He was one of the greats of our game and our industry, in a business where, frankly, so many people aren’t allowed to be themselves. Mike was basically Mike and there will never be another one like him,” Caray said at Dodger Stadium before a game between the Cardinals and Dodgers. Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. ___ AP sportswriter Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

