The former Sudanese prime minister asks the international community to push for a ceasefire

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is calling on the international community to keep up the pressure on the warring parties in the Sudan conflict. Hamdok says the kind of commitment that made it possible to evacuate the foreigners could help bring about a lasting ceasefire. He spoke during the Mo Ibrahim Governance 2023 weekend in Kenya.

Answering questions from Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Ibrahim Foundation, Hamdok said a strong and unified approach by the international community would help end the military fighting in Sudan, which he calls senseless.

According to the former prime minister, it is essential to place clearly defined roles on the military, which he said should stay away from politics.

Hamdok was ousted in an October 2021 coup, and he claims the current setup is not to be trusted.

This week, the UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, called on the rival military factions to fully adhere to the agreed ceasefire. He said Sudan’s military commander, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and Rapid Support Force leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo appeared to be closer to negotiations than they had been, although Burhan informed the media that he “would not be sitting at the same table with the leader of the ‘rebellion.

Both military factions have defended their position. Sudan’s military says the deployment of RSF troops in some parts of the country is illegal. In a statement on Saturday, Dagalo said the RSF remains committed to a ceasefire and is working to open corridors to Sudanese residents and non-residents.

Citizens complained on social media, however, that the Dagalo Rapid Support Force had raided their homes and stolen money, gold and other assets. VOA could not independently confirm the claims.

More than 500 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured, according to the United Nations, in the conflict between the Sudanese army and the country’s paramilitary force that is entering its third week.