International
Nova Scotia lacrosse team wins international tournament in Czech Republic
A Nova Scotia lacrosse team has won the championship of an international men’s tournament in the Czech Republic, the team’s first in 13 years.
The Nova Scotia Privateers took first place in the Ale Hebesk Memorial Tournament, defeating the host team 11-10 in the final game on Saturday.
“We’re over the moon,” Rod Humphreys, the team’s coach and general manager, said Sunday from Radotn, just outside Prague.
“It feels good because it’s the culmination of a lot of work.”
The memorial tournament is organized every year by the Custodes Radotn lacrosse club, in memory of former player Ale Hebesk. He was killed by a drunk driver in 1993.
It is considered “Europe’s most prestigious box lacrosse event,” according to its website.
Massive win for @PrivateersLC in the Ale Hebesk Memorial Tournament, taking home the Championship Trophy with a crazy 11-10 win over the host LCC Custodes!!
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/stOGfBvvsA
Twenty-four teams representing 16 countries participated, including Canada, Finland, Israel, Germany, USA, Slovakia and Scotland.
The privateers have been competing in the tournament since 2008. The team finished second in 2018, but this is their first championship.
“[I’m] still trying to find the words for it. It really doesn’t even feel real, does it?” said KJ MacNeil, one of the team’s captains, who has participated in the tournament for eight years.
“We’ve been coming here for so long and we’ve come close a few times, but to finally cross the finish line was surreal. There was a fireworks display at the end and it felt like they were celebrating us.”
MacNeil, who is also the technical director of Lacrosse Nova Scotia, said the team practiced every week for almost two years.
“Everybody took a role, owned their role, worked hard and did it for each other,” MacNeil, 33, said.
“We got along really well as teammates and just worked hard to get here and it paid off.”
‘Brought tears to our eyes’
ThePrivateers lost 6-4 to the host team to start the tournament on Wednesday.
They won four in a row to reach the final and set up a rematch with LCC Radotn.
Melanie Carrigan, mother of Nova Scotia player Zac Carrigan, was there to watch her son play.
The Lower Sackville mother said the arena was packed for the final match. The game was back and forth, she said, and in the final period, it was all tied up.
“The guys just got together and decided that was it: ‘We’re winning. We’re not going to be, we’re not going to slow down,’ and every player on that team plays with so much heart,” Melanie Carrigan said.
“It was absolutely amazing to watch. It actually brought tears to our eyes, it was so wonderful.”
Zac Carrigan went on to score the winning goal for the privateers in the final minute.
“I was kind of taken out in the third period because it was one of the craziest things I’ve ever been a part of,” Carrigan said.
“It was just going so fast, a lot of ups and downs…but it was great to beat that team after a really tough battle.”
Humphreys said he can’t wait to get home to watch a replay of the final.
“All I can say is we’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished here and you know, being from Nova Scotia, it’s that much more special.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/lacrosse-team-wins-tournament-czech-1.6827438
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nova Scotia lacrosse team wins international tournament in Czech Republic
- Nigel Inkster on technology, Taiwan and intelligence
- Michael J Fox fears death is knocking at the door | Entertainment
- Deal Alert: Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G Discounted at Amazon
- Reviews | E. Jean Carroll hits Trump
- Islamic State leader in Syria killed in Turkish raid – Erdogan
- US condemns China’s ‘harassment’ of Philippines in South Pacific
- Talks continue as Hollywood prepares for possible writers’ strike
- Softball beats Akron, wins MAC tournament berth
- Google celebrates actor Alan Rickman with graffiti
- Roy Wood Jr. calls Trump “the king of scandals” in the speech
- “Thanks to Mann Ki Baat, mass movements have emerged”: PM in episode 100