Nova Scotia lacrosse team wins international tournament in Czech Republic

A Nova Scotia lacrosse team has won the championship of an international men’s tournament in the Czech Republic, the team’s first in 13 years.

The Nova Scotia Privateers took first place in the Ale Hebesk Memorial Tournament, defeating the host team 11-10 in the final game on Saturday.

“We’re over the moon,” Rod Humphreys, the team’s coach and general manager, said Sunday from Radotn, just outside Prague.

“It feels good because it’s the culmination of a lot of work.”

The memorial tournament is organized every year by the Custodes Radotn lacrosse club, in memory of former player Ale Hebesk. He was killed by a drunk driver in 1993.

It is considered “Europe’s most prestigious box lacrosse event,” according to its website.

Massive win for @PrivateersLC in the Ale Hebesk Memorial Tournament, taking home the Championship Trophy with a crazy 11-10 win over the host LCC Custodes!! More to follow. pic.twitter.com/stOGfBvvsA –@maritimelaxwat1

Twenty-four teams representing 16 countries participated, including Canada, Finland, Israel, Germany, USA, Slovakia and Scotland.

The privateers have been competing in the tournament since 2008. The team finished second in 2018, but this is their first championship.

“[I’m] still trying to find the words for it. It really doesn’t even feel real, does it?” said KJ MacNeil, one of the team’s captains, who has participated in the tournament for eight years.

“We’ve been coming here for so long and we’ve come close a few times, but to finally cross the finish line was surreal. There was a fireworks display at the end and it felt like they were celebrating us.”

MacNeil, who is also the technical director of Lacrosse Nova Scotia, said the team practiced every week for almost two years.

“Everybody took a role, owned their role, worked hard and did it for each other,” MacNeil, 33, said.

“We got along really well as teammates and just worked hard to get here and it paid off.”

‘Brought tears to our eyes’

ThePrivateers lost 6-4 to the host team to start the tournament on Wednesday.

They won four in a row to reach the final and set up a rematch with LCC Radotn.

Melanie Carrigan, mother of Nova Scotia player Zac Carrigan, was there to watch her son play.

The Lower Sackville mother said the arena was packed for the final match. The game was back and forth, she said, and in the final period, it was all tied up.

“The guys just got together and decided that was it: ‘We’re winning. We’re not going to be, we’re not going to slow down,’ and every player on that team plays with so much heart,” Melanie Carrigan said.

“It was absolutely amazing to watch. It actually brought tears to our eyes, it was so wonderful.”

Zac Carrigan went on to score the winning goal for the privateers in the final minute.

“I was kind of taken out in the third period because it was one of the craziest things I’ve ever been a part of,” Carrigan said.

“It was just going so fast, a lot of ups and downs…but it was great to beat that team after a really tough battle.”

Humphreys said he can’t wait to get home to watch a replay of the final.

“All I can say is we’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished here and you know, being from Nova Scotia, it’s that much more special.”