Spring break 2023 has a special meaning for many international students – Kent News





For most international students, Spring Break 2023 has had a special meaning. Due to Covid restrictions and many other conditions, many international students have not been able to travel to their home countries for years. However, this past spring break, many of the students were able to return for the first time in a long time. Over the past few years, travel to China required very strict Covid screening policies, which included two PCR tests and a rapid test before boarding the flight. They also had to spend 21 days of quarantine in a hotel before going home. For such reasons, many students stayed in the US for years. According to some students, during spring break they were back for the first time since entering Kent, and being back home made them very excited. For example, Mike Zhu, a Chinese student, went home for the first time in three years. The return wasn’t particularly different for me, but it was nice to be the first one back after all these years. Things are definitely changing. When they returned, there were familiar scenes and there were also changes that fascinated him. His family was also very happy for his return after all this time. In addition to Covid, students from Ukraine have also suffered from the ongoing war with Russia. Since most parts of Ukraine were relatively unsafe, students were discouraged from traveling back to their country. According to Lisa Popova, a Ukrainian student, last spring break was her first time back after last year’s Christmas break. You can’t fly there now, you can only take trains, Lisa said. The only two options for traveling to Kiev now are by train or a long bus from Poland or other neighboring countries, and these usually take hours. Also, during the journey, passengers are still threatened by war. They sometimes have to stop and wait for the danger to pass before continuing their journey. Popova also felt very upset to see her hometown partially destroyed and changed due to the war. I was so excited to be back and I missed my home so much. I was very happy to return home, but it was really sad to see the destruction in the Kiev region, said Lisa. For all international students, the most common difficulty is the long travel time. As for China, it takes more than 25 hours by plane when you return as most of the flight paths have not recovered yet. Others like Russia can take up to 14 hours or more by plane. Generally, it is always difficult for international students to return to their hometowns because of all these difficulties. However, they still enjoy traveling back. Said the Russian Polina Frenkel, I still love to come home and experience this feeling of home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kentnews.org/3626/student-life/spring-break-2023-holds-special-meaning-for-many-international-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos