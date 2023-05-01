Paraguay’s long-ruling party heads for presidential victoryExBulletin

International
Jorge Saenz/AP
ASUNCIN, Paraguay The long-ruling Colorado Party remained the dominant force in Paraguayan politics as vote counts from Sunday’s election gave its presidential candidate, Santiago Pea, an overwhelming lead with almost all votes counted.
With almost 99% of polling stations reported, Pea had 43% of the vote, compared to 27% for the nearest challenger, Efran Alegre, the candidate of the Pact for New Paraguay, a broad-based opposition coalition that had hoped to ended. Colorado Reign.
Voters also gave support to Colorado in the congressional elections, with the conservative party winning a majority of 45 seats in the Senate and 80 seats in the lower house.
The opposition had sought to capitalize on widespread discontent over high levels of corruption and deficiencies in the health and education system that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paraguay has a relatively stable economy, but with high levels of poverty.
Outgoing President Mario Abdo Bentez called Pean “the president-elect” in a congratulatory message on social media before the winner was officially announced. He also congratulated “the Paraguayan people for their great participation on this election day.”
Pea celebrated a performance that would make him president of Paraguay on August 15 while waiting for an official announcement of the final results.
“Today we are not celebrating a personal triumph, we are celebrating the victory of a people who with their vote chose the path of social peace, dialogue, brotherhood and national reconciliation,” Pea told a crowd of supporters on Sunday night. “Long live Paraguay! Long live the Colorado Party!”
Alegre conceded defeat soon after.
“Today, the results show that maybe the effort we made was not enough,” Alegre told reporters, adding that the divisions among the opposition “prevented us from achieving the goal of being able to bring about the change that the majority of Paraguayans want. from us .”
The Colorado Party’s wide margin of victory was “unexpected,” a political consultant said
Before the vote, analysts had said the race looked close and predicted Alegre might have a chance to topple South America’s longest-ruling party, which has essentially ruled Paraguay uninterrupted since 1947.
“An unexpected result, very unexpected. I think even members of the Colorado Party are shocked by such a large margin,” said political consultant Sebastin Acha. “It gives him a lot of legitimacy because of the size of the margin and it makes Pea’s victory indisputable.”
However, preliminary returns appeared to show voters preferred to stick with the familiar, a setback for a region where incumbents have not fared well in recent elections.
Paraguay does not have a runoff, so whoever of the 13 candidates gets the most votes will be the next president.
The results also appeared to mark a victory for former president Horacio Cartes, who ruled from 2013-2018, whom the US State Department recently accused of engaging in “significant corruption” as well as links to terrorism . He has denied the charges.
Cartes, a local tycoon who is also president of the Colorado Party, is a powerful figure in Paraguayan politics, and members of the opposition had characterized Pea as a frontman for Cartes to retain power. Cartes stood by Pea as he delivered his valedictory address Sunday night.
“I want to be a tool for you,” Cartes told Pea during the festivities. “I want you to be sure that the Colorado Party will be your best vehicle.”
Pea was finance minister in the Cartes government and, until recently, a board member of Banco Basa, a local bank owned by the former president.
Paraguay is the only remaining country in South America that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan
The election in this country of almost 7 million people also had geopolitical implications as Paraguay is the only country left in South America that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and those ties became an issue in the campaign.
Alegre had called for a review of the landlocked country’s relations with Taiwan, saying they are too costly. Pea defended Paraguay’s relationship with Taipei, but said he would seek more trade with China, without explaining how that would happen.
“We have had a diplomatic and historic relationship with Taiwan for more than 60 years, based on democratic principles and values that we believe are fundamental to a society like Paraguay,” Pea said.
The Taiwanese embassy posted a message on social media congratulating “president-elect” Pea.
“Congratulations to the Paraguayan people, who showed the world the democratic power of citizens with their votes,” the embassy said.
Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva also did not wait for the official announcement of the winner to congratulate Pea.
Success in your mandate”, the Brazilian wrote on social networks. “We will work together for even better and stronger relations between our countries, and for a South America with more unity, development and prosperity.”
Alegre, a lawyer who heads the Liberal party, the second largest political force in Congress, was making his third bid for the presidency, though this time he represented a mix of political parties.
Pea’s presidential campaign was hampered by US sanctions against Cartes for alleged bribery and ties to Hezbollah, which Washington designates as a terrorist group. The sanctions blocked Cartes from the US financial system and cut off party campaign funding and loans.
“Cartes was the chief funder of the Colorado Party. The cash box remained empty,” said Diego Abete Brun, a political science professor who directs the Latin American and Hemispheric Studies program at George Washington University. He expected a close race.
Pea called the accusations against Cartes “baseless,” while Alegre sought to push back against the Colorado Party.
“Our opponent is not the Colorado Party, but the dirty money of organized crime,” Alegre told reporters.
There appeared to be a large turnout on Sunday with long lines at polling stations. Several people complained about delays and difficulties with the electronic voting system.
