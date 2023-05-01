This May 1st, let’s fight to win

May Day is a unique occasion in our calendar. It is a time when we celebrate the bonds that unite workers and trade unionists around the world. When we reflect on our shared values ​​of equality, justice and solidarity. And when we remember the great advances won by the collective struggles of working people.

And this year, May 1 has a special resonance. The cost of living crisis shows little sign of easing. Food prices are now rising by almost 20 percent, hitting the poorest hardest. And across the economy, in both the private and public sectors, hundreds of thousands of workers are on strike for fair wages. I was proud to visit a series of pin lines, meeting inspiring representatives and workers, many on strike for the first time. unions don’t accept we must become poorer.

In the public sector, the government is refusing to give decent pay rises to workers it hailed as heroes during the pandemic. Ministers had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the bargaining table after industrial action by health and education unions. But they are still failing to negotiate in the civil service and the TUC will resist any attempt to play one group of workers against another.

Meanwhile, in the private sector, unions have won some impressive deals for their members. And a special mention to the workers at Amazon in Coventry who have received historical strike action for fair wages and union recognition.

But while workers fight for a fair deal, the Conservative government is attacking our right to strike. Their anti-strikes bill is undemocratic, inappropriate and possibly illegal. It makes the UK an international outsider by imposing even more draconian restrictions and penalties on trade unions. No wonder the legislation has been condemned by labor law experts and, earlier this week, by over 100 politicians around the world. And on Wednesday, Labour, the Lib Dems and their peers in the House of Lords defeated the government four times on the bill.

That is why the TUC has called an urgent protest to reject and repeal outside Parliament to coincide with the final Commons vote on the bill. We can’t be sure of the exact dates yet, but it’s likely to be sometime in mid-May. Full details will be posted on our website as soon as possible. This is a great opportunity for us to put our concerns in the political, media and public spotlight.

As working families struggle to stay afloat, those at the top are hijacking it. CEOs continue to wear massive payment packages. Shareholder dividends have grown three times faster than wages. And bankers in the City of London have just enjoyed their biggest bonus round since the crash. Britain is increasingly unequal: as hospitals set up food banks to feed their staff, Porsche dealers report sales record.

Instead, we need an economy that rewards work, not wealth. The TUC is calling for fair taxes, including a proper windfall tax on embarrassing energy profits. We want a 15 minimum wage, better pensions and an increase in Universal Credit. And we want stronger collective bargaining rights for unions so we can win fair wages for all and secure the benefits of changing technology and AI are divided fairly.

They were also campaigning for political change and the election of a new government in a worker- and union-friendly demonstration. But whatever happens, we must rebuild our collective strength, advancing our membership and organization right across the economy.

My overwhelming priority remains building a stronger, more diverse, more inclusive movement. And whether it’s fighting racism, rooting out sexual harassment or resisting the government’s nasty illegal immigration bill, we can do a lot. This May 1, let’s resolve to fight for all working people, in all our wonderful diversity. After all, this is the best way to win the change we need.

Happy May Day and solidarity to all.