‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie’ Reaches $1 Billion, Is No. 1 For Four Weeks | News, Sports, Jobs





NEW YORK (AP) – It’s still Mario time at the box office.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $40 million, while the global total for the Universal Pictures show passed $1 billion, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The Nintendo video game adaptation dominated April at the box office, breaking records along the way. Over the weekend, she faced some new competition, though that will change next week when Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ kicks off the summer movie calendar and is expected to send Mario off to the side. Studios spent last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas promoting upcoming blockbusters and promising big returns at the summer box office.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” was estimated to easily cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office on Sunday, making it the 10th animated film to reach that milestone and the first since 2019. With a domestic total so far of $490 million, international sales are even stronger. The animated release from Illumination earned $68.3 million overseas over the weekend, bringing its international cume to $532.5 million. Second place went to “Evil Dead Rise.” The horror sequel from Warner Bros. held up well in its second week, especially for a horror film, dropping 50% with $12.2 million. Among the weekend newcomers, the Judy Blume adaptation “Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret” it turned out for the best. The Lionsgate release earned $6.8 million at 3,343 locations, a solid start for the $30 million budget coming-of-age tale written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (“Seventeenth Edge”). As expected, “Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret,” about an 11-year-old (Abby Ryder Fortson) going through puberty, attracted an overwhelmingly female audience. With great reviews (99% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong audience scores (a “A” CinemaScore), “Are you there God? I’m Margaret,” should play well on Mother’s Day. Lionsgate also released the Finnish action film “Content” in 1006 countries. The film, about a prospector (Jorma Tommila) whose gold is stolen by the Nazis, earned about $3.3 million. This was a solid result for the rare international film to get a nationwide opening. Reviews have been good (93% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) for writer-director Jalmari Helander’s film.

“Content” managed to top the heaviest new release of the weekend: “Big George Foreman: The Amazing Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.” The film, from Sony’s Christian production company Affirm Films, puts a faith-based twist on the sports biopic. But after being hit by bad reviews, it wasn’t a big hit, grossing $3 million in 3,054 theaters. Nida Manzoor’s “Polite Society”, about a British-Pakistani high school girl (Priya Kansara) with dreams of becoming a stuntwoman, debuted to $800,000 in 927 theaters. The Focus Features film, one of the highlights of January’s Sundance Film Festival, combines kung-fu with Jane Austen in a story about London sisters. One of the biggest hits of the weekend was a recognized force at the box office. Walt Disney Co. Reissue “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” grossed $4.7 million in just 475 theaters. Disney put “Jedi” (1997 special edition version) back in theaters to commemorate the 1983 film’s 40th anniversary. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released on Monday. 1. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” 40 million dollars. 2. “Evil Dead Rise”, 12.2 million dollars. 3. “Are you there, Lord? It’s me, Margaret,” 6.8 million dollars. 4. “John Wick: Chapter 4”, 5 million dollars. 5. “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”, 4.7 million dollars. 6. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, 4.1 million dollars. 7. “Air”, 4 million dollars. 8. “Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two”, 3.6 million dollars. 9. “Agreement,” 3.6 million dollars. 10. “Content”, 3.3 million dollars. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

