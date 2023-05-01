President Biden seeks to strengthen security and economic ties with the Philippines during his visit to the White House









President Joe Biden is expected to welcome Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House this week as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and economic ties between the US and the Philippines amid regional concerns about an increasingly assertive China. Senior administration officials outlined new steps and initiatives to be announced this week, including a new set of bilateral defense guidelines to strengthen the alliance and the transfer of US equipment including three C-130 aircraft and additional patrol boats to support Manila’s armed modernization efforts. the forces. Other initiatives expected to be announced include a US trade mission to the Philippines later this year and $3 billion in public and private funding to support infrastructure for critical minerals, according to officials. As part of Biden’s meeting with Marcos, he will also reaffirm Washington’s ironclad security commitment to the Philippines, officials said. A 1951 mutual defense treaty stipulating that both sides would help defend each other if one were attacked by a third party remains in place. Marcos’ visit will cap a busy month in bilateral engagements as defense ties between the two nations widen, raising alarm in Beijing. Thousands of American and Filipino troops have participated in joint exercises over the past three weeks. And the US recently hosted two senior diplomats from the Philippines for talks during which both sides agreed to complete a roadmap for Washington to provide security assistance to its regional ally over the next five to 10 years. Last year, the United States provided $100 million to boost the defense capabilities and military modernization of Southeast Asian countries. It also plans to allocate $100 million to upgrade military bases to which the US has access under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA. In February, the Philippines granted new rights to the US military to add four bases to the five originally covered by the EDCA. The new facilities include three on the main island of Luzon, near Taiwan, and one in Palawan province in the South China Sea. China, which remains one of the Philippines’ top trading partners, has become increasingly open to growing US-Philippine defense ties. Beijing’s ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, accused the Philippines last month of fanning the flames of regional tensions by offering expanded access to the US military base, saying the aim was to interfere in China’s affairs with Taiwan. China’s ruling Communist Party has never controlled Taiwan, but claims the self-ruled island’s democracy as its own and has repeatedly refused to rule out a takeover by force, a threat Manila perceives as reason to escalate its guards with the help of Washington. A spokesman for the Marcos National Security Council responded to Huang’s remarks by saying that the Philippines has no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue.

