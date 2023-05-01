Screen time can hurt you; how the PSAC strike is affecting consumers: CBC’s Market Cheat Sheet

Missing something this week? Don’t be scared. CBCsMArKetsummarizes the consumer and health news you need.

As PSAC strike drags on, experts say Canadians should brace for more labor unrest

More than 150,000 civil servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) walked off the job last week, slowing many government services to a glacial pace.

About 30 departments and agencies are affected, including immigration, citizenship, passport, licensing and tax services.The federal government has compiled a full list of affected services here.

After meeting in the middle on hundreds of smaller issues, the two sides remain far apart on the main issue that tends to bedevil most labor disputes: compensation.

It is a big obstacle. The federal government has offered a nine percent raise spread over three years, a move negotiators say would add $6,250 to the pocket of the average worker.

FRIEND | Leaving the public service can lead to other work interruptions in Canada: The federal public service strike may cause other work disruptions Striking federal public servants are setting a precedent for other unions as some experts say labor action could become more common due to inflationary pressures.

The union, meanwhile, says most of its members earn less than $70,000 a year and is seeking a 13.5 percent raise over the same three years. PSAC members have been working without a contract since 2021 and the union says the cost of living during that time has risen more than the wages they are seeking.

Across Canada and in various industries, more and more labor disputes are arising over compensation disputes. From the conductors of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra to nurses in Ontario and from WestJet pilots to flight attendants at that airline and others, it’s a sentiment echoed by workers across the country right now.

Larry Savage, a professor of labor studies at Brock University in St. Louis.

“The pandemic really stirred up a lot of resentment and anger among workers who were expected to do more and do some sort of rallying round,” he told CBC News in an interview. “With rising inflation, more and more workers are willing to go on strike to press their demands.” Read more

Too much screen time is changing our eyes faster than we can ignore

Marcantonio Profiti, 8, undergoes an eye exam at a clinic in Toronto on April 20. Eye specialists say they are seeing excessive screen use increasing rates of myopia, dry eye and other vision problems. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Health experts say research now links excessive use of computer and smartphone screens to several progressive and irreversible eye disorders at rates never seen before.

Over time, looking at the screen for too long can change the structure of the eyeball and lead to atrophy of the glands that keep it moist. Research is now pointing to excessive screen time increasing eye disorders such as dry eye and myopia, which are becoming more common and affecting more young people.

Myopia occurs when the eyeball is elongated from front to back. This affects its ability to bend light, which enables sharp vision. This elongation increases myopia, making distant objects blurry.

Human eyes can also become chronically dry if the meibomian glands, a sebaceous gland that helps create a protective tear film, become obstructed or atrophied. It is different from watery tears that redden the eye. Without a healthy tear film, the eyes become dry, irritated and sensitive to light.

Statistics show that Canadians are using screens at much higher rates than pre-pandemic levels. By 2050, more than half of the world’s population is expected to be nearsighted, meaning one in two people will be nearsighted, a finding supported by the World Health Organization.

So what can we do? Experts suggest the following:

Limit screen use and take breaks. While there’s no magic number for how long it’s safe to look at a screen, take a break when your eyes feel dry.

Limit screen time for children aged five to 17 to two hours.

Children under the age of one should not have screen time.

They go outside.

Move the screen to an angle where you are not tired of looking up and keeping your eyes open wider.

Use preservative-free lubricant drops, especially for adults.

Use the 20/20/20 rule: Every 20 minutes, take 20 seconds to pulse fully 20 times.Read more

An Ontario home developer has been charged in a $37 million check kiting fraud scheme

StateView Homes’ head office is located in Woodbridge, Ont. (Paul Smith/CBC)

A major Ontario home developer is facing startling accusations from one of Canada’s Big Fivebanks that it orchestrated a “highly sophisticated” year-long fraud amounting to more than $37 million.

TD Bank has filed a lawsuit against StateView Homes, based in Woodbridge, Ont., north of Toronto, and headed by brothers Carlo and Dino Taurasi, alleging the company ran a “cheque-kitting” scheme from April 2022 to in the past month.

TD alleges the defendants wrote thousands of bad checks for large sums of money from corporate and personal accounts at other banks, according to its statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto.

The bank alleges that the defendants would deposit the checks into TD’s accounts and TD would bail the money before the check cleared. The bank says the defendants would quickly withdraw the funds and then cancel the check to prevent the money from being transferred to the TD account.

During the year, TD owed $37,028,055.73, plus interest, the bank claims.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, StateView vice president of marketing Darryl Orian, who is not named in the lawsuit, says Carlo and Dino Taurasi did not know about or participate in the alleged scheme and are cooperating with TD to repay the money.Read more

What else is going on?

Junk food companies are taking a bite out of your wallet.

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Hershey and Nestlé released their quarterly earnings this week and revealed that they continue to raise prices even as sales have remained largely flat.

More than 2.2 million sledgehammers are being recalled because they can break during use.

Check your toolbox for DeWALT, Craftsman and Stanley brand wrenches.

How the electric vehicle sector is rapidly changing.

CBC’s Don Pittis takes a deep dive into how Tesla’s steep pricing could signal a death blow for internal combustion vehicles.

