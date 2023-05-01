International
Good news from around the world
Notable victories in the climate and environmental justice space to inspire us in our fight for a better, greener and fairer world for all.
GLOBAL
After years of campaigning, on March 5, world leaders finally secured a Global Ocean Treaty that will pave the way for ocean protection. The new Global Ocean Treaty opens the door to creating a network of sanctuaries across the globe – areas where fragile ecosystems and marine life can recover and thrive.
Governments now have a clear path to keep their commitment and protect at least 30% of the oceans by 2030. The mission now is to use the Global Ocean Treaty in the strongest possible way without delay!
VANUATU
In one a historic first for climate justice, on March 29, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an advisory opinion on the duties of countries to protect human rights from the climate crisis; and the legal consequences under international law for countries that violate these obligations.
A group of law students now known as Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC) had initiated the case at the United Nations before it was taken up by the Government of Vanuatu. Greenpeace worked closely with PISFCC, WY4CJ and other civil society organizations to win the support of UN member states around the world. This is a story of love, solidarity and an idea that has grown from a grassroots campaign to a global movement.
Netherlands
Following continued pressure from affected communities, Greenpeace Netherlands and other allies, Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s largest airports, has decided to ban private jets and night flights from 2025 due to unjustified levels of noise and pollution. The Amsterdam-based airport plans to stop private jets and small business jets from using its runways, as well as stop night flights and cancel plans for a new runway.
This is the result of months of campaigning, including a massive action by Greenpeace Netherlands and Extinction Rebellion at the private jet terminal, landing several private jets. The next step is to spread this ban around the world. Private jets are the most polluting and inequitable form of transportation. Stopping them is a matter of justice.
Ban private jets
It is high time we demand a ban on private jets. Add your name to show your support! #BanPrivateJets
Deal
UNITED STATES
In a major victory for free speech, a US federal court recently dismissed a seven-year-old lawsuit brought by Resolute Forest Products against a number of Greenpeace staff members and entities, including Greenpeace International and Greenpeace USA. The Canadian timber company sued Greenpeace defendants for CA$100 million in an attempt to silence and bankrupt them, following criticism of its unsustainable forestry practices.
Strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPPs) are legal tactics used by powerful corporations to shut down criticism from activists, academics, journalists, whistleblowers, and ordinary people. Corporate SLAPP attacks are a threat to civic activism and free speech, and are increasingly used around the world to stifle environmental protections. This decision is a great victory, but more needs to be done to ensure that corporations do not abuse the legal system.
SENEGAL
In a major victory for a local community campaign against a nearby fishmeal factory and its polluting practices, the municipality of Cayar has stopped the discharge of sewage into a local lake and its surroundings. The Taxawu Cayar collective welcomed the decision as a step forward that will protect the local community and environment and used this campaign breakthrough to launch a new phase in the legal process against the factory.
Germany
On April 15, 2023, the last nuclear reactor in Germany was shut down, ending the chapter of nuclear power in the country. During the decades of resistance, there have been protests against reprocessing plants, nuclear waste transport, unsafe nuclear waste disposal facilities and the construction of new nuclear power plants in Germany.
Nuclear power is expensive, dangerous and far from independent. With resources no longer being spent on the false promise of nuclear power, after its removal from the energy mix, the renewable energy transition can finally accelerate.
BULGARIA
In March, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the Bulgarian government has violated the law when it gave permission to the largest coal plant in the Balkans to pollute beyond the EU’s legal limits.
According to Greenpeace Bulgaria, emissions from the country’s coal-fired power plants have led to 3,160 additional deaths from air pollution between 2016 and 2020, while costs to the health system alone reached 11.8 billion over the same period.
The 4-year-long case escalated to the EU’s highest court, which upheld all health and environmental arguments. This decision has a potential impact on future permits for other major polluters across EU regions.
