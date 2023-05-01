



Thousands of shows and events take place in 195 countries on all continents Former US President Bill Clinton joins Herbie Hancock for Historic Jazz Talk WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 12th annual International Jazz Day came to a thrilling close with a spectacular Global All-Star Concert featuring performances from Beijing, Beirut, Johannesburg, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Vienna and beyond. The Global All-Star Concert featured famous jazz artists including Cyrille Aime (France), Ambrose Akinmusire (US), said Alexa (Croatia), John Beasley (US), Dee Dee Bridgewater (US), Miseki Chingodza (ZIMBABWE), Emmett Cohen (US), Kurt Elling (US), Rating activated (Israel), Tom Gansch (Austria), Christian McBride (US), Sergio Mendes (Brazil), Marcus Miller (US), Thandi Ntuli (South Africa), Dianne Reeves (US), Antonio Sanchez (Mexico), Finnish (RWANDA) and many others.

Former US President Bill Clinton and Herbie Hancock discuss jazz’s impact on their lives and the world in a historic conversation on International Jazz Day. (Steve Mundinger)

To mark International Jazz Day 2023, former US President Bill Clinton and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock met for a historical conversation about the impact of jazz on their lives and humanity. The two friends remembered how they fell in love with jazz and which musicians have amazed them the most over the years. They shared stories of how jazz has opened doors across the globe and how their musical experiences helped deepen their personal and professional growth. Clinton and Hancock are connected to the power that jazz can have in shaping our world for the better. The talk is available via jazzday.com. (Connection: Higher resolution video) The Global All-Star Concert opened with acclaimed vocalist Somi and her extremely unique rendition of “House of the Rising Sun” with John Beasley AND Ben Williams. The China Blue Note Jazz Orchestra gave a stirring take on the Gershwin standard, “Fascinating Rhythm.” from Casablanca, MoroccoJazzWomenAfrica performed her composition “Bull Door”, sharing the musical traditions of SENEGAL, Equatorial Guinea, mountain, Togo AND Ghana. Vocalist Yumi Park and the Brazilian pianist marcos ariel gave a rousing presentation of “Mas Que Nada” by Rio de Janeiro. Oran Etkin and Mbira player Musekiwa Chingodza gave a stirring performance from the streets of rural areas. ZIMBABWE. Herbie Hancock registered Ambrose Akinmusire AND Walter Smith, III to finish Wayne Shorter’s Iconic composition, “Footprints”. Dianne Reeves ended the evening wonderfully with her stunning performance Horace Silver’s “Peace.” Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay noted, “Today, let us pay tribute to the genius of the creators and musicians who have defined and redefined jazz for more than a century, from Ella Fitzgerald to Manu Dibango. But let’s also commit to supporting jazz players across the globe so that the universal message of peace and humanity conveyed by jazz music resonates around the world.” UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock said, “Respect for human dignity is firmly embedded in the DNA of jazz. International Jazz Day honors this important value by embracing the peace and freedom that jazz so eloquently proclaims. And that’s the spirit of jazz, finding joy in diversity and creating harmony out of our differences.” The celebration of International Jazz Day 2023 included thousands of jazz performances, jazz sessions, master classes, educational and community outreach initiatives and other special events in 195 countries and all 50 US states. In addition, UNESCO and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz presented educational programs in five languages. These offers and the Global All-Star Concert are available on jazzday.com, unesco.org and the International Jazz Day YouTube and Facebook pages. Major support for International Jazz Day 2023 is provided by the Doris Duke Foundation, with additional and generous support from the Ford Foundation. United Airlines, the airline partner of International Jazz Day, provided air transportation and additional support for artists and educators. Every year in a row April 30, International Jazz Day unites countries and communities on all continents to highlight the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, to promote intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and to unite people around the world. INTERNATIONAL LAW Jazz Day was adopted by UNESCO member countries at the initiative of the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, who co-chairs the annual celebration with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Presented in partnership with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, the day is recognized on the official calendars of UNESCO and the United Nations. www.jazzday.com www.unesco.org/jazzday. SOURCE The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz

